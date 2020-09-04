Reading International : The Angelika Film Center at Carmel Mountain Plaza Reopens Today

Guests are welcomed back to enjoy Carmel Mountain‘s iconic cinema with new safety and sanitization protocols in place

The Angelika Film Center & Cafe at Carmel Mountain Plaza, owned and operated by an affiliate of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI), welcomes back their loyal guests today with extensive sanitization and safety measures in place. In an environment carefully designed to address COVID-19 concerns, and to comply with the various governmental guidelines applicable to the control of this novel virus, guests can return to share the magic of movies again on the big screen.

“We are thrilled to reopen the doors of the Angelika, welcome back our guests and to present Tenet, the highly anticipated thriller from acclaimed director Christopher Nolan,” said Natasha Mulholland, events and promotions director for the Angelika at Carmel Mountain Plaza. “We have been eagerly awaiting this day and look forward to sharing our love for cinema with the community once again.”

The Angelika Film Center has implemented the following policies and procedures to help keep the community safe:

Masks are required to be worn by all guests and staff.

Guests will be encouraged to buy tickets in advance, either online or through the Angelika app.

Only credit, debit or gift cards will be accepted to limit monetary exchanges. A designated transactional space will be available onsite where cash amounts can be transferred onto a gift card.

Guests should arrive no earlier than 30 minutes before their showtimes so as to limit theatre capacity and allow for increased sanitization.

To keep a safe distance from others, guests will be required to sit in their assigned seats and capacity will be limited in the auditoriums. Ticket purchases for each party will automatically account for six feet of social distancing between parties, by blocking off the seats surrounding each group. The Angelika Film Center further encourages parties to be made up of immediate household members where possible.

Increased sanitization will take place regularly, with extra sanitization at high-touch point areas. Auditorium seating and armrests will be disinfected after each use.

To improve air quality, the Angelika Film Center has upgraded all HVAC filters and increased maintenance frequency.

Floor decals and signage have been placed throughout the Angelika to help guests keep a safe distance from others.

Hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the Angelika. Guests will be encouraged to wash their hands before and after consuming food and drinks.

The reopening slate of films includes not only Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated Tenet, but also The Personal History of David Copperfield, a charming interpretation of the Dickens’ classic, which has already garnered a 93% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, stars Oscar-nominee Dev Patel (Lion, Slumdog Millionaire) as David Copperfield and is directed by Armando Iannucci (In the Loop, The Death of Stalin). The Angelika will also reopen with The Eight Hundred, the war epic by director Guan Hu (Cow, Mr. Six, and My People, My Country), which opens in the U.S. following a very successful box office debut in China. Finally, in addition to Words on Bathroom Walls and The New Mutants, the Angelika will present Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula, the exciting sequel to Train to Busan from acclaimed director Yeon Sang-ho that has also recently thrilled global cinemagoers.

The Angelika Film Center is located at Carmel Mountain Plaza at 11620 Carmel Mountain Road. For additional information, please visit us at AngelikaFilmCenter.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About Reading International, Inc.

Reading International Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI), an internationally diversified cinema and real estate company, is a leading entertainment and real estate company, engaged in the development, ownership and operation of cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand.

The family of Reading brands includes cinema brands: Reading Cinemas, Angelika Film Centers, Consolidated Theatres, City Cinemas, and the State Cinema in Tasmania; live theatres operated by Liberty Theatres in the United States; and signature property developments, including Newmarket Village, Auburn Redyard, Cannon Park, and The Belmont Common in Australia, Courtenay Central in New Zealand, and 44 Union Square in New York City.

Additional information about Reading can be obtained from the Company's website: http://www.readingrdi.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200904005278/en/