Reading International : To Present at Gabelli & Company's 13th Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Symposium

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI), a leading entertainment and real estate company, announced today that company executives will participate in a “fireside” chat presentation at the Gabelli & Company’s 13th Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Symposium to be held virtually on June 3, 2021. The presentation will take place at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Gilbert Avanes, EVP, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, and Andrzej Matyczynski, EVP of Global Operations, will provide an overview of Reading’s operations and performance.

The 13th Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Symposium includes fireside chat presentations and one-on-one meetings with senior management from leading entertainment and movie exhibition companies. To request a one-on-one meeting with Reading International management, please contact Gabelli & Company at (914) 921-5150 or via their website at https://www.gabellisecurities.com/conferences/

About Reading International, Inc.

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI), an internationally diversified cinema and real estate company, is a leading entertainment and real estate company, engaged in the development, ownership and operation of cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand.

The family of Reading brands includes cinema brands: Reading Cinemas, Angelika Film Centers, Consolidated Theatres and the State Cinema in Tasmania; live theatres operated by Liberty Theatres in the United States; and signature property developments, including Newmarket Village, Auburn Redyard, Cannon Park, and The Belmont Common in Australia, Courtenay Central in New Zealand, and 44 Union Square in New York City.

Additional information about Reading can be obtained from the Company's website: http://www.readingrdi.com.

