    RDI   US7554081015

READING INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(RDI)
  Report
Reading International : To Present at Gabelli & Company's 13th Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Symposium

06/01/2021 | 02:52pm EDT
Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI), a leading entertainment and real estate company, announced today that company executives will participate in a “fireside” chat presentation at the Gabelli & Company’s 13th Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Symposium to be held virtually on June 3, 2021. The presentation will take place at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Gilbert Avanes, EVP, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, and Andrzej Matyczynski, EVP of Global Operations, will provide an overview of Reading’s operations and performance.

The 13th Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Symposium includes fireside chat presentations and one-on-one meetings with senior management from leading entertainment and movie exhibition companies. To request a one-on-one meeting with Reading International management, please contact Gabelli & Company at (914) 921-5150 or via their website at https://www.gabellisecurities.com/conferences/

About Reading International, Inc.

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI), an internationally diversified cinema and real estate company, is a leading entertainment and real estate company, engaged in the development, ownership and operation of cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand.

The family of Reading brands includes cinema brands: Reading Cinemas, Angelika Film Centers, Consolidated Theatres and the State Cinema in Tasmania; live theatres operated by Liberty Theatres in the United States; and signature property developments, including Newmarket Village, Auburn Redyard, Cannon Park, and The Belmont Common in Australia, Courtenay Central in New Zealand, and 44 Union Square in New York City.

Additional information about Reading can be obtained from the Company's website: http://www.readingrdi.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 192 M - -
Net income 2021 9,58 M - -
Net Debt 2021 143 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 177 M 177 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,66x
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 1 491
Free-Float 47,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 9,00 $
Last Close Price 6,56 $
Spread / Highest target 37,2%
Spread / Average Target 37,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ellen Marie Cotter Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Gilbert Avanes Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Andrzej J. Matyczynski Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Douglas James McEachern Independent Director
Guy Wilkerson Adams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
READING INTERNATIONAL, INC.30.68%177
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.1,132.08%12 884
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-7.47%5 859
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.30.16%2 656
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC44.68%1 809
KINEPOLIS GROUP NV42.10%1 623