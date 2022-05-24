Reading International to Present at Gabelli & Company's 14th Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Symposium

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI), a leading entertainment and real estate company, announced today that company executives will be presenting in-person at the Gabelli & Company’s 14th Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Symposium to be held at The Harvard Club in New York City on Thursday, June 2, 2022. The presentation will take place at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Gilbert Avanes, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, and Andrzej Matyczynski, Executive Vice President of Global Operations, will provide an overview of Reading’s operations and performance.

The 14th Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Symposium will feature discussions, presentations and one-on-one meetings with senior management from leading companies and organizations across the media ecosystem. To request a one-on-one meeting with Reading International management, please contact Gabelli & Company at (914) 921-5150 or via their website at https://gabelli.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_CEpkL_siTSGG0cqoHtI7tA.

About Reading International, Inc.

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI), an internationally diversified cinema and real estate company operating through various domestic and international subsidiaries, is a leading entertainment and real estate company, engaging in the development, ownership, and operation of cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand.

Reading’s cinema subsidiaries operate under multiple cinema brands: Reading Cinemas, Angelika Film Centers, Consolidated Theatres, and the State Cinema. Its live theatres are owned and operated by its Liberty Theaters subsidiary, under the Orpheum and Minetta Lane names. Its signature property developments are maintained in special purpose entities and operated under the names Newmarket Village, Cannon Park, and The Belmont Common in Australia, Courtenay Central in New Zealand, and 44 Union Square in New York City.

Additional information about Reading can be obtained from the Company's website: http://www.readingrdi.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220524005475/en/