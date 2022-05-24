Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Reading International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RDI   US7554081015

READING INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(RDI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/23 04:00:00 pm EDT
3.440 USD   +2.99%
09:05aReading International to Present at Gabelli & Company's 14th Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Symposium
BU
05/12TRANSCRIPT : Reading International, Inc., Q1 2022 Pre Recorded Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
05/10READING INTERNATIONAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
Reading International to Present at Gabelli & Company's 14th Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Symposium

05/24/2022 | 09:05am EDT
Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI), a leading entertainment and real estate company, announced today that company executives will be presenting in-person at the Gabelli & Company’s 14th Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Symposium to be held at The Harvard Club in New York City on Thursday, June 2, 2022. The presentation will take place at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Gilbert Avanes, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, and Andrzej Matyczynski, Executive Vice President of Global Operations, will provide an overview of Reading’s operations and performance.

The 14th Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Symposium will feature discussions, presentations and one-on-one meetings with senior management from leading companies and organizations across the media ecosystem. To request a one-on-one meeting with Reading International management, please contact Gabelli & Company at (914) 921-5150 or via their website at https://gabelli.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_CEpkL_siTSGG0cqoHtI7tA.

About Reading International, Inc.
Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI), an internationally diversified cinema and real estate company operating through various domestic and international subsidiaries, is a leading entertainment and real estate company, engaging in the development, ownership, and operation of cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand.

Reading’s cinema subsidiaries operate under multiple cinema brands: Reading Cinemas, Angelika Film Centers, Consolidated Theatres, and the State Cinema. Its live theatres are owned and operated by its Liberty Theaters subsidiary, under the Orpheum and Minetta Lane names. Its signature property developments are maintained in special purpose entities and operated under the names Newmarket Village, Cannon Park, and The Belmont Common in Australia, Courtenay Central in New Zealand, and 44 Union Square in New York City.

Additional information about Reading can be obtained from the Company's website: http://www.readingrdi.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about READING INTERNATIONAL, INC.
09:05aReading International to Present at Gabelli & Company's 14th Annual Entertainment & Bro..
BU
05/12TRANSCRIPT : Reading International, Inc., Q1 2022 Pre Recorded Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
05/10READING INTERNATIONAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
05/10READING INTERNATIONAL INC Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of Financial C..
AQ
05/10Reading International Swings to Loss While Sales Increase in Q1
MT
05/10READING INTERNATIONAL : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/10Reading International Reports First Quarter 2022 Results and COVID-19 Business Update
BU
05/10Earnings Flash (RDI) READING INTERNATIONAL Posts Q1 Revenue $40.2M
MT
05/10Reading International, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March ..
CI
04/13Angelika Film Center and Sony Pictures Classics Launch “Bring A Friend Back To Th..
BU
Analyst Recommendations on READING INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 233 M - -
Net income 2022 -11,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 126 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,58x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 105 M 105 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 2 025
Free-Float 48,3%
Managers and Directors
Ellen Marie Cotter Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Gilbert Avanes Senior Director-Financial Planning & Analysis
Margaret Cotter Chairman & EVP-Real Estate Management
Andrzej J. Matyczynski Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Douglas James McEachern Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
READING INTERNATIONAL, INC.-14.85%105
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.-57.43%5 985
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-25.58%3 865
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.-3.16%1 843
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED0.41%1 700
PVR LIMITED40.14%1 432