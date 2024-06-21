Summer's sweetest movie deal runs now through July 31

HONOLULU (June 19, 2024) - Consolidated Theatres, an affiliate of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI), invites families back to its signature Keiki Film Hui series and the ultimate savings in movie magic this summer! Guests will enjoy favorite films back on the big screen for just $1 each at Consolidated Theatres Ward with TITAN LUXE, Mililani with TITAN LUXE, Pearlridge, and Kapolei Entertainment Center locations. Keiki Film Hui showtimes are every Tuesday and Wednesday morning at 11 a.m., with and array of films to be showcased now through July 31, 2024.

"Our Keiki Film Hui series has been a beloved cinema tradition for years," said Kyler Kokubun, marketing and events manager for Consolidated Theatres. "With Academy Award award-winning and nominated films, family franchise favorites and more, we're proud to announce that our 2024 lineup carries on all the fun, value, and heart that our local families have come to know and look forward to every summer."

Keiki Film Hui movies and dates are as follows, priced at $1 per ticket for all ages:

MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU - June 19

- June 19 THE BAD GUYS - June 25 & 26

- June 25 & 26 SPIDER-MAN ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE - July 2 & 3

- July 2 & 3 PUSS IN BOOTS: LAST WISH - July 9 & 10

- July 9 & 10 SONIC THE HEDGEHOG - July 16 & 17

- July 16 & 17 MIGRATION - July 23 & 24

- July 23 & 24 TROLLS BAND TOGETHER - July 30 & 31

Cool off at the theatre, dive into luxury recliners, and enjoy delicious concessions while catching all the best in summer family movies! For more information and tickets, please visit the Consolidated Theatres app, in-theatre kiosk, or website at www.consolidatedtheares.com.

About Consolidated Theatres

An affiliate of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI), Consolidated Theatres has provided entertainment to Hawaiʻi since 1917. Consolidated Theatres operates nearly 100 screens across the state with theaters on Oʻahu and Maui. For more information about Consolidated Theatres, please visit www.ConsolidatedTheatres.com or follow Consolidated Theatres on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@consolidatedHI) and on www.YouTube.com .

For Investor Information contact:

Andrzej Matyczynski,

Executive Vice President - Global Operations

OR

Gilbert Avanes,

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

(213) 235-2240

For Media Information contact:

Susan Wright and Laura Young

Becker Communications, Inc.

(808) 533-4165