READY CAPITAL CORPORATION DECLARES THIRD QUARTER 2022 DIVIDENDS

09/15/2022 | 08:01am EDT
NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) (the "Company") announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share of common stock and Operating Partnership unit for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. This dividend is payable on October 31, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2022.

Additionally, the Company announced that its Board of Directors declared quarterly cash dividends on its 6.25% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (the "Series C Preferred Stock"), and its 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series E Preferred Stock").

The Company declared a dividend of $0.390625 per share of Series C Preferred Stock payable on October 14, 2022 to Series C Preferred stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2022.

The Company declared a dividend of $0.40625 per share of Series E Preferred Stock payable on October 31, 2022 to Series E Preferred stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2022.

About Ready Capital Corporation

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services small to medium balance commercial loans. Ready Capital specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor and bridge as well as SBA 7(a) business loans. Headquartered in New York, New York, Ready Capital employs over 600 lending professionals nationwide. The company is externally managed and advised by Waterfall Asset Management, LLC.

Contact

Investor Relations
212-257-4666
InvestorRelations@readycapital.com

Media Relations
PR@readycapital.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ready-capital-corporation-declares-third-quarter-2022-dividends-301624613.html

SOURCE Ready Capital Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
