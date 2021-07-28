Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ready Capital Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RC   US75574U1016

READY CAPITAL CORPORATION

(RC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ready Capital Corporation : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results And Webcast Call

07/28/2021 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) (the "Company") today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2021 financial results before the New York Stock Exchange opens on Thursday, August 5, 2021.  Management will host a webcast and conference call on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to provide a general business update and discuss the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. 

Webcast:
The Company encourages use of the webcast due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in. The webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.readycapital.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. 

Dial in:
The conference call can be accessed by dialing 800-920-3371 (domestic) or 303-223-0120 (international).

Replay:
A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the live call through August 20, 2021.  To access the replay, dial 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay pin number is 21996422.

About Ready Capital Corporation

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services small- to medium-sized balance commercial loans. The Company specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor and bridge as well as U.S. Small Business Administration loans under its Section 7(a) program. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company employs over 400 lending professionals nationwide.

Contact
Investor Relations
Ready Capital Corporation
212-257-4666
InvestorRelations@readycapital.com

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ready-capital-corporation-announces-second-quarter-2021-results-and-webcast-call-301343144.html

SOURCE Ready Capital Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about READY CAPITAL CORPORATION
08:31aREADY CAPITAL CORPORATION : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results And Webcast Ca..
PR
07/20READY CAPITAL : Appoints Adam Zausmer as Chief Credit Officer (Form 8-K)
PU
07/20READY CAPITAL CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other ..
AQ
07/15READY CAPITAL : Names Adam Zausmer Chief Credit Officer
MT
07/15READY CAPITAL CORPORATION : Appoints Adam Zausmer as Chief Credit Officer
PR
07/15Ready Capital Corporation Appoints Adam Zausmer as Chief Credit Officer
CI
07/13READY CAPITAL : Bridge Lending Business Reports 22% Sequential Surge in Deal Vol..
MT
07/13READY CAPITAL : National Bridge Team Closes Over $800 Million in Second Quarter ..
AQ
07/09READY CAPITAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial State..
AQ
07/09NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
More news