Ready Capital Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Ready Capital Corporation Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – RC

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) and a series of privately held, real estate structured finance opportunities funds managed by MREC Management, LLC is fair to Ready Capital shareholders. Upon closing of the merger, Ready Capital stockholders are expected to own approximately 70% of the combined company’s stock.

Halper Sadeh encourages Ready Capital shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Ready Capital and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Ready Capital shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Ready Capital shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Ready Capital shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

