    RC   US75574U1016

READY CAPITAL CORPORATION

(RC)
  Report
Ready Capital Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Ready Capital Corporation Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – RC

11/15/2021 | 10:06am EST
Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) and a series of privately held, real estate structured finance opportunities funds managed by MREC Management, LLC is fair to Ready Capital shareholders. Upon closing of the merger, Ready Capital stockholders are expected to own approximately 70% of the combined company’s stock.

Halper Sadeh encourages Ready Capital shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Ready Capital and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Ready Capital shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Ready Capital shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Ready Capital shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Ready Capital shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 393 M - -
Net income 2021 135 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,09x
Yield 2021 10,4%
Capitalization 1 174 M 1 174 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,99x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 471
Free-Float 98,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 15,95 $
Average target price 17,32 $
Spread / Average Target 8,60%
Managers and Directors
Thomas Edward Capasse Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jack Jay Ross President & Director
Andrew Ahlborn Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Controller
Gary Taylor Chief Operating Officer
Thomas V. Buttacavoli Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
READY CAPITAL CORPORATION28.11%1 174
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.1.54%12 442
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.2.82%8 420
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.35.23%7 532
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.22.23%5 324
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.14.29%5 300