Ready Capital : At market issuance sales agreement (Form 8-K)

Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On May 20, 2021, Ready Capital Corporation (the 'Company') entered into an At Market Issuance Sales Agreement (the 'Sales Agreement') by and among the Company, Sutherland Partners, L.P., Waterfall Asset Management, LLC and B. Riley Securities, Inc. (the 'Agent'), pursuant to which the Company may offer and sell, from time to time, up to $100.0 million of the Company's 6.20% Senior Notes due 2026 (the '6.20% 2026 notes') and 5.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (the '5.75% 2026 notes' and, together with the 6.20% 2026 notes, the 'notes'). Sales of the notes pursuant to the Sales Agreement, if any, may be made in transactions that are deemed to be 'at the market offerings' as defined in Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'). The Agent is not required to sell any specific number of the notes, but the Agent will make all sales using commercially reasonable efforts consistent with its normal trading and sales practices on mutually agreed terms between the Agent and the Company. Under the Sales Agreement, the Agent will be entitled to compensation of up to 2.0% of the gross proceeds of all notes sold through it as the Company's agent.

The notes sold pursuant to the Sales Agreement will be issued pursuant to a prospectus dated August 4, 2020, as supplemented by a prospectus supplement dated May 20, 2021, in each case filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'Commission') pursuant to the Company's effective Registration Statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-240086) (the 'Registration Statement'), which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 4, 2020. The notes will be issued pursuant to the Indenture, dated August 9, 2017 (the 'Base Indenture'), as supplemented by the Third Supplemental Indenture, dated February 26, 2019 (the 'Third Supplemental Indenture,'), the Fourth Supplemental Indenture, dated July 22, 2019 (the 'Fourth Supplemental Indenture') and the Fifth Supplemental Indenture, dated February 10, 2021 (the 'Fifth Supplemental Indenture' and, together with the Base Indenture, Third Supplemental Indenture and Fourth Supplemental Indenture, the 'Indenture'), each between the Company and U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee.

The up to $100.0 million in aggregate principal amount of the 6.20% 2026 notes and the 5.75% 2026 notes that the Company may offer and sell under the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus constitutes a further issuance of and are fungible with the $104.25 million in aggregate principal amount of the 6.20% 2026 notes that the Company has issued to date (the 'initial 6.20% 2026 notes') and the $201.25 million in aggregate principal amount of the 5.75% 2026 notes that the Company has issued to date (the 'initial 5.75% 2026 notes and, together with the initial 6.20% 2026 notes, the 'initial notes'), respectively, and form a single series of debt securities with the initial 6.20% 2026 notes and initial 5.75% 2026 notes, respectively. The 6.20% 2026 notes and the 5.75% 2026 notes will have terms identical to the initial 6.20% 2026 notes and the 5.75% 2026 notes, respectively, and will have the same CUSIP number as, and will be fungible and vote together with, the initial 6.20% 2026 notes and initial 5.7% 2026 notes, respectively, immediately upon issuance. The 6.20% 2026 notes (when issued) and initial 6.20% 2026 notes are listed and trade on the New York Stock Exchange (the 'NYSE') under the symbol 'RCB' and the 5.75% 2026 notes (when issued) and initial 5.75% 2026 notes are listed and trade on the NYSE under the symbol 'RCC.'

The foregoing description of the Sales Agreement, the Indenture and the notes does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Sales Agreement, the Indenture and the forms of the notes, copies of which are filed or incorporated as Exhibits 1.1, 4.1, 4.2, 4.3, 4.4, 4.5 and 4.6 to this Current Report on Form 8-K, and are incorporated herein by reference.

Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

The information regarding the notes and the Indenture set forth in Item 1.01 to this Current Report on Form 8-K, Item 1.01 to the Company's Current Report filed on July 22, 2019, Item 1.01 to the Company's Current Report filed on December 2, 2019, and Item 1.01 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on February 10, 2021, is incorporated by reference into this Item 2.03.

Financial Statements and Exhibits

