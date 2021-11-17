SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates RC, ABTX, HFC, DWSN, MILE; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with a series of privately held, real estate structured finance opportunities funds managed by MREC Management, LLC. Upon closing of the merger, Ready Capital stockholders are expected to own approximately 70% of the combined company's stock. If you are a Ready Capital shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABTX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to CBTX, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Allegiance shareholders will receive 1.4184 shares of CBTX common stock for each share of Allegiance common stock they own. Upon closing of the merger, Allegiance shareholders will own approximately 54% of the combined company. If you are an Allegiance shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to HollyFrontier's and Holly Energy Partners, L.P.'s acquisition of Sinclair Oil Corporation and Sinclair Transportation Company. If you are a HollyFrontier shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ: DWSN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Wilks Brothers, LLC for $2.34 per share in cash. If you are a Dawson Geophysical shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ: MILE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Lemonade, Inc. Under the terms of the transaction, Metromile shareholders will receive Lemonade common shares at a ratio of 19:1. If you are a Metromile shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-rc-abtx-hfc-dwsn-mile-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301427120.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP