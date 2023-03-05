Ready Mix Concrete and Construction Supplies : G.A (RMCC) 2023 03 05

|
|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
|
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
|
Amman Stock Exchange
|
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
|
Company's Name: READY MIX CONCRTE AND
|
ﺔﻴﺋﺎﺸﻧﻻﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﻳﺭﻮﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺰﻫﺎﺠﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﻃﺎﺒﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
|
|
CONSTRUCTION SUPPLIES
|
PM 12:56:27 2023-03-05 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
|
|
Date: 05-03-2023 12:56:27 PM
|
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
|
Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General
|
|
|
Assembly Meeting
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Board of Directors of READY MIX CONCRTE AND
|
ﺔﻴﺋﺎﺸﻧﻻﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﻳﺭﻮﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺰﻫﺎﺠﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﻃﺎﺒﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ
|
|
CONSTRUCTION SUPPLIES cordially invites you to attend
|
ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ
|
|
the company's Ordinary General Assembly Meeting
|
ﻚﻟﺫﻭ zoom ﻲﻓ 11:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2023-03-27 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ
|
|
which will be held at 11:00 on 27-03-2023 at zoom to
|
:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ
|
|
discuss the following matters:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subject:
|
:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
|
|
|
|
Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous
|
ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ
|
|
ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was
|
ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2022-04-20 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ
|
|
held on 20-04-2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of
|
ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ
|
|
the Company during the year 31-12-2022 along with its
|
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ
|
|
future plans
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial
|
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ
|
|
statements for the year ended 31-12-2022
|
2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ
|
|
|
|
|
The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2022
|
2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ
|
|
|
|
|
Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in
|
ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ
|
|
respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022
|
2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ
|
|
|
|
|
Electing the members of the Board of Directors
|
.ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ
|
|
|
|
|
Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year,
|
ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ
|
|
and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the
|
ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ
|
|
Board of Directors to determine such remunerations
|
|
|
|
|
|
Any other matter which was stipulated by the Board of
|
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻪﺟﺭﺩﺃ ﺮﺧﺁ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻣ ﻱﺃ
|
|
Directors on the meeting's agenda (Should be specified :-)
|
(-:ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﺐﺠﻳ)
|
|
|
|
1.
|
ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﺃ ﺐﺴﺣ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﺟﺍﺭﺩﺇ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﺗ ﻯﺮﺧﺃ ﺭﻮﻣﺃ ﺔﻳﺃ
|
ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﺃ ﺐﺴﺣ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﺟﺍﺭﺩﺇ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﺗ ﻯﺮﺧﺃ ﺭﻮﻣﺃ ﺔﻳﺃ .1
|
|
ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻦﻣ (171)
|
ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻦﻣ (171)
|
|
|