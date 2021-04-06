Ready Set Gold Reports First Six Holes from Phase 1 Program at Northshore Confirming New Geological Model

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2021) - Ready Set Gold Corp. (CSE: RDY) (FSE: 0MZ) (OTC Pink: RDYFF) ("Ready Set Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the first six drill holes from its recently completed 13-hole, 2,900 metre, Phase 1 diamond drilling program at its 100%-owned flagship Northshore Gold project, located in the Schreiber-Hemlo greenstone belt in Ontario.

Highlights:

Hole RSG-21-059, drilled in the B Zone Structure, intersected gold mineralization in three separate zones: 94.25m @ 1.00 g/t, 20.45m @ 1.26 g/t and 20.00m @ 0.99 g/t. Within these intercepts were high-grade gold zones including: 2.90m @ 8.36 g/t and 1.65m @ 9.17 g/t.

The drill program was designed to test areas which had limited or no historical drilling with all holes intersecting significant gold mineralization.

Ready Set Gold has developed a new geological model for the Northshore project which has re-defined the structure and orientation of the gold zones and increased the exploration potential along strike and to depth. The Phase 1 program results to date have confirmed this new interpretation.

Results from the remaining 7 holes will be released when assays are available. The company expects this will be within the next 3 to 4 weeks.

The Northshore project remains underexplored with approximately only 5% of the area systematically evaluated. Additionally, the depth potential of the gold mineralized zones remains untested with the deepest drill intercepts at 250m. The company believes that the Northshore property shows excellent potential to depth including potential high-grade gold zones.

"The first 6 holes of our Maiden drill program at Northshore have all intersected robust gold mineralization over significant widths. The broad nature of these zones along with the evidence of higher-grade lenses are a very encouraging sign for a large gold system. These initial results not only confirm historical exploration, but they also identify new areas of high-grade mineralization and confirm our new geological model, which opens up the discovery and growth potential at Northshore," states Brad Lazich, VP Exploration.

Intersection Highlights Table:

Hole ID From To Length (m) Au (g/t) Zone RSG-21-059 26.4 46.85 20.45 1.26 B including 42.75 46.85 4.10 4.51

including 42.75 44.4 1.65 9.17













and 153.25 173.25 20.00 0.99 B including 153.25 159.85 6.60 1.35













and 189.65 283.9 94.25 1.00 B including 228.75 283.9 55.15 1.30

including 232.3 254 21.70 1.88

including 228.75 233.6 4.85 4.90

including 250 255.65 5.65 3.01

including 281 283.9 2.90 8.36

including 281 281.4 0.40 55.17













RSG-21-060 144 148.4 4.40 1.54













and 161.65 174.3 12.65 0.73













RSG-21-062 147.7 149.2 1.50 1.23 A











RSG-21-063 95.5 112.3 16.80 1.30 B including 95.5 103 7.50 2.08













and 172.5 179.95 7.45 1.60 B











RSG-21-064 48.45 53.4 4.95 1.71 B











and 97.95 112.25 14.30 1.62 B including 97.95 102.25 4.30 2.45













RSG-21-067 65.2 144.95 79.75 0.92 A including 65.2 112 46.80 1.19

including 65.2 94.55 29.35 1.54

including 65.2 76.5 11.30 1.99

including 65.2 68 2.80 4.88

including 92 94.55 2.55 4.10



*Lengths reported are drill-core lengths, as insufficient drilling has been completed to determine true-widths at this time. All grades are calculated with un-capped gold assays, as insufficient drilling has been completed to determine cap levels for higher-grade intersects.

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip RSG-21-059 480077 5401323 275 310 -60 RSG-21-060 480054 5401292 263 310 -45 RSG-21-062 479762 5401335 258 355 -45 RSG-21-063 479887 5401403 270 5 -55 RSG-21-064 480056 5401313 269 350 -45 RSG-21-067 479876 5401294 259 345 -50

As previous reported by Ready Set Gold, historical holes at Northshore were mainly drilled in a northwest-southeast direction based on a geological model used by previous operators of the project. Ready Set Gold's exploration team has drilled most holes in a near south to north direction to test the new interpretation of the gold zones generally east-west strike direction. The drilling was focused on key areas with low, or no, historic drilling, with the aim of defining higher-grade gold mineralization and validating our model.

"We are very pleased with the initial results of the Phase 1 drill program. Most importantly, the development of a new geological model for Northshore and the successful testing of the model with this program opens the mineralized zones in many directions, which we believe opens the potential for increasing the size of the zones along strike and at depth," said Christian Scovenna, CEO & Director.







Figure 1 - Overview of Northshore geological model showing sub-parallel east-west gold structures with supporting magnetics

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7393/79500_edf1ecb38490a832_002full.jpg







Figure 2 - Exploration plan map showing new orientation of mineralized zones at Northshore with reported results

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7393/79500_edf1ecb38490a832_003full.jpg







Figure 3 - Cross-section A-B showing vertical sub-parallel zones with known mineralization and reported results

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7393/79500_edf1ecb38490a832_004full.jpg







Figure 4 - Cross-section C-D showing vertical sub-parallel zones with known mineralization and reported results

To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7393/79500_edf1ecb38490a832_005full.jpg







Figure 5 - Previous (historical) interpretation of Gold zones at Northshore

To view an enhanced version of Figure 5, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7393/79500_edf1ecb38490a832_006full.jpg

"A" Zone - hosts the Afric and is a wide, potentially open pit target, with pervasive gold mineralization over significant widths with multiple higher grade-lenses. The zone is characterized by brittle-ductile shearing hosting pervasive quartz-carbonate veining with sulphide mineralization in stock-work veins, disseminated in host lithologies, and in shear-extensional and extensional quartz veins. The A zone has only been explored within the Afric (tested to approximately 200-250m depth) and is believed to be open along strike for more than 1km.

"B" Zone - a newly modelled zone that hosts similar widths and grades to Zone A with potential for high-grade lenses. It is 150m north of the A Zone and is interpreted as a parallel structure with a generally east-west strike. The zone is characterized by areas of intense alteration and brittle-ductile shearing defined by pervasive quartz-carbonate veining which hosts sulphide mineralization disseminated in host lithologies and in shear-extensional and extensional quartz veins. The zone remains underexplored and is believed to remain open along strike for more than 1km.

Zones to be Explored: At least three zones to the north of the A and B zones remain underexplored. The C, Gino and Main zones are modelled to be sub-parallel to the A and B zones and have the potential to increase the scope of the Northshore project.

----------

QA/QC and Core Sampling Protocols

Drill core is logged and sampled in a secure core storage facility in Schreiber, Ontario. All samples are cut in half using a diamond saw and shipped to SGS in Sudbury, Ontario for sample preparation. All samples are analysed for gold by SGS using standard Fire-Assay AA techniques. Samples identified with visible gold are also analyzed with up to 1kg metallic screen fire assay. Certified standards and blanks are inserted routinely as part of Ready Set Gold's quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) program. No QA/QC issues were noted in the results referenced in this release.

Qualified Person and NI-43-101 Disclosure

Brad Lazich, P.Geo. (ON), VP Exploration of Ready Set Gold Corp, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has verified the disclosed data and has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Ready Set Gold Corporation

Ready Set Gold Corp. is a precious metals exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under symbol RDY and the Bourse Frankfurt Exchange as 0MZ. The Company has consolidated and now owns a 100% interest in the Northshore Gold Property, located in the Schreiber-Hemlo Greenstone Belt near Thunder Bay, Ontario which is prospective for gold and silver mineralization. The Company also owns a 100% interest in two separate claim blocks totaling 4,453 hectares known as the Hemlo Eastern Flanks Project. The Company also holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in a continuous claim block totaling 1,634 hectares comprising the Emmons Peak Project located 50 km south of Dryden, Ontario that is near the Treasury Metals Goliath and Goldlund advanced gold development projects.

