ReadyTech : Notification regarding unquoted securities - RDY
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
READYTECH HOLDINGS LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Monday November 22, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
RDYAA
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
120,528
17/11/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
READYTECH HOLDINGS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
632137216
1.3
ASX issuer code
RDY
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
22/11/2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Additional +securities in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme
ASX +security code and description
RDYAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
17/11/2021
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued
+securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
120,528
Marc Washbourne
Marc Washbourne
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme
or a summary of the terms
A summary of the terms of the ReadyTech Equity Incentive Plan is located at:
https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gat
eway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02435577-2A1330929?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Issue details
Number of +securities
120,528
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 4 - +Securities on issue
Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:
(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)
4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
RDY : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
106,767,812
4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
RDYAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
1,258,234
RDYAB : PERFORMANCE SHARES
90,005
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Disclaimer
ReadyTech Holdings Ltd. published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 07:23:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
