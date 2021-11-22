Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  ReadyTech Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    RDY   AU0000043002

READYTECH HOLDINGS LIMITED

(RDY)
  Report
ReadyTech : Notification regarding unquoted securities - RDY

11/22/2021 | 02:24am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

READYTECH HOLDINGS LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Monday November 22, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

RDYAA

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

120,528

17/11/2021

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

READYTECH HOLDINGS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

632137216

1.3

ASX issuer code

RDY

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

22/11/2021

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

ASX +security code and description

RDYAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

17/11/2021

use

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

personal

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

120,528

Marc Washbourne

Marc Washbourne

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme

or a summary of the terms

A summary of the terms of the ReadyTech Equity Incentive Plan is located at: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gat

eway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02435577-2A1330929?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue details

For

Number of +securities

120,528

Part 4 - +Securities on issue

Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

RDY : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

106,767,812

4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

RDYAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

1,258,234

RDYAB : PERFORMANCE SHARES

90,005

Disclaimer

ReadyTech Holdings Ltd. published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 07:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
