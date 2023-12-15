15.12.2023 09:46:09 (local time)

BSE received an application for admission to trading of a subsequent issue of shares as follows:

- Issuer: Real Bulland AD-Sofia

- ISIN of the issue: BG1100006136

- BSE code of the issue: RBL

- Amount of the issue before the increase: BGN 6,020,362

- Amount of the increase: BGN 2,030,251

- Amount of the issue following the increase: BGN 8,050,613

- Number of shares following the increase: 8,050,613

- Nominal value per share: BGN 1.00 /one Bulgarian lev/

