Hardman & Co Research : Hardman Talks Video Event | Real Estate Credit Investments Management Presentation

04/09/2021 | 06:16am EDT
Hardman & Co Research 
Hardman & Co Research : Hardman Talks Video Event | Real Estate Credit Investments Management Presentation 
09-Apr-2021 / 11:15 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Hardman Talks Video Event | Real Estate Credit Investments 
Management Presentation 
A webinar presentation will be given by the Real Estate Credit Investments management team on Wednesday 28 April 2021 
at 3pm. 
The webinar is being hosted by Hardman & Co and investors can register to attend via this link: https://hardman-co.com/ 
p/49CL-F3Y/join-our-webinar 
Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI) is a closed-ended investment company that aims to deliver a stable quarterly 
dividend via a levered exposure to real estate credit investments, primarily in the UK and France. RECI generates an 
above-average dividend yield from well-managed credit assets. Management has confirmed no change to dividend policy, 
showing its confidence in its sustainability. Bond pricing includes a discount, reflecting uncertainty, which should 
unwind when conditions normalise. Market-wide credit risk is currently above average, but RECI's strong liquidity and 
debt restructuring expertise should allow it time to manage problem accounts. Borrowers have, to date, injected further 
equity into deals. 
This webinar represents a key communication channel for investors to keep up to date with the company's strategy and 
progress. All investors, whether existing shareholders or not, are invited to watch the presentation and take part in 
the Q&A session afterwards. There is no charge for attending. Investors are encouraged to submit their questions when 
registering or during the event. A recording of the webinar will be available on the Hardman & Co website shortly after 
the event for those cannot attend the live presentation. 
Register here: https://hardman-co.com/p/49CL-F3Y/join-our-webinar 
To be first in the know about Hardman & Co's latest digital events, subscribe to the mailing list here. 
The Hardman Talks series is designed to share the latest sector insights and company investment cases from our 
corporate clients and our expert team of analysts. Click here to subscribe to the Hardman Talks channel on YouTube. 
Hardman & Co | 1 Frederick's Place | London | EC2R 8AE | www.hardmanandco.com 
 
Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. 
Please click here to read the statement. 
About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' 
understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their 
sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge.  Our focus is to raise 
companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory 
services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly 
stated in the disclaimer where this is the case. 
Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is 
authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research 
Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. 
Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated 
and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies.  It is not intended to be made available 
to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional 
advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for 
the full disclaimer. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1183018 09-Apr-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 09, 2021 06:15 ET (10:15 GMT)

