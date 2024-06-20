04 Real Estate Credit Investments Limited Annual Report and Accounts 2024

OVERVIEW

At a Glance

Our investment strategy provides compelling risk-adjusted returns.

Real Estate Credit Investments ("RECI" or the "Company") is a closed-ended investment company which originates and invests in real estate debt secured by commercial or residential properties in Western Europe, focusing primarily on the United Kingdom, France and Spain.

The Company's aim is to deliver a stable quarterly dividend with minimal portfolio volatility, across economic and credit cycles, through a levered exposure to real estate credit investments.

RECI's investments are predominantly in Self-Originated Loans and Bonds. The Company also holds a small portfolio of Market Bonds (listed real estate debt securities such as Commercial Mortgage Backed Securities ("CMBS")).

Investment Portfolio Composition

RECI's investment portfolio, a diversified book of 31 positions in real estate bonds and loans, was valued at £329.4 million including accrued interest, as at 31 March 2024, down from £400.7 million as at 31 March 2023. The portfolio had a weighted average levered yield of 10.2% and a loan-to-value ratio of 64.9% as at 31 March 2024.