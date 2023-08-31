Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive and stable returns, primarily in the form of quarterly dividends, by exposure to a diversified portfolio of real estate credit investments, predominantly comprising real estate loans and bonds. It invests in real estate debt secured by commercial or residential properties in the United Kingdom and Western European countries, focusing primarily on those countries where it sees the changing dynamics in the real estate debt market offering a sustainable deal flow for the foreseeable future. Its segments include the Bilateral Loan and Bond Portfolio and the Market Bond Portfolio. It invests in various sectors, such as hotels, mixed-use, student accommodation, residential, office, co-living, leisure, later living, housebuilding and others. Its alternative investment fund manager is Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP.

Sector Closed End Funds