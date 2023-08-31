Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd - investor in European real estate credit markets - Intends to start a share buyback programme of up to GBP5.0 million. It will run from Thursday to the end of the current financial year 2024 that ends on March 31. The purpose of the buyback is to lower the amount of total issued share capital.
Current stock price: 129.00 pence, closed up 0.8% on Thursday
12-month change: down 9.8%
By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter
