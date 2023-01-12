Advanced search
    RECI   GB00B0HW5366

REAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(RECI)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:17 2023-01-12 am EST
141.50 GBX   +0.35%
04:58pTRADING UPDATES: Alliance Pharma hires COO; Empire advances field work
AN
2022UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
TRADING UPDATES: Alliance Pharma hires COO; Empire advances field work

01/12/2023 | 04:58pm EST
(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

Alliance Pharma PLC - Chippenham, England-based distributor of consumer healthcare brands and prescription medicines - Hires Jeyan Heper as chief operating officer, starting from February 1. Says that he held senior executive roles in brand management at Procter & Gamble Co and marketing at Danone SA. Says that Chief Executive Peter Butterfield will return to the business in the first quarter of 2023 on a phased basis. Decides to appoint an interim CEO who is expected to join the board and focus on strategic delivery and external stakeholder engagement.

----------

Empire Metals Ltd - London-based minerals explorer and developer - Says that the exploration field work at its at Pitfield copper project in Western Australia is progressing well. Says that the project has the potential to contain multiple sediment-hosted stratabound copper deposits. Says the field work has been focused on under-explored areas of the project to generate new exploration data. "Great progress has been made on our two main exploration camps at Pitfield and Eclipse-Gindalbie over recent weeks as we set ourselves up for a major exploration push during H1 2023. What is particularly exciting is that we have found a way to speed up our field activities at Pitfield, having been able to contract an IP surveying team that could mobilise to site in mid-December, well ahead of our previously announced exploration schedule," Executive Director Shaun Bunn says.

----------

Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd - specialist investor in European real estate credit markets - Net asset value per share as at December 31 stands at GBP1.482 per share, representing a decrease of 2.0p per share from GBP1.502 per share as at November 30. Attributes this to the payment of the second interim dividend of 3.0p and 1.0p of interest income. Continues to see a growing pipeline of senior loans at attractive floating rates. Expects to re-invest their repayments into high-returning deals in 2023.

----------

Midatech Pharma PLC - Cardiff-based R&D biotechnology company focused on improving the bio-delivery and bio-distribution of medicines - Plans to begin the dose escalation in its MTX-110 trial after the first month of treatment and a positive recommendation from the study's data safety monitoring board. The phase I study is an open-label, dose escalation study designed to assess the feasibility and safety of intermittent infusions of MTX-110, it adds.

----------

By Abby Amoakuh, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

