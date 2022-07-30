Real Estate Development : Disclosure (REDV) 2022 07 30

REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT

To: Jordan Securities Commission, ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺗ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 28-07-2022 05:01:02 PM PM 05:01:02 2022-07-28 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Brief summary of the results of the company ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ ﻦﻋ ﺰﺟﻮﻣ ﺺﺨﻠﻣ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

operat

Subject: Brief summary of the results of the company's operations for the ﻲﻓ ﻲﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﻭﻷﺍ ﻒﺼﻨﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ ﻦﻋ ﺰﺟﻮﻣ ﺺﺨﻠﻣ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

first half ended on 30/06/2022 .

. 2022/06/30

In accordance with the provisions of Article (6) of the applicable ﺎﻴﻟﺎﺗ ﻢﻜﻟ ﺝﺭﺪﻧ ،ﺎﻬﺑ ﻝﻮﻤﻌﻤﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻹﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻦﻣ (6) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﺄﺑ ﺎﻣﺍﺰﺘﻟﺍ

disclosure regulations, we hereby present a brief summary of the results

of the Company's operations during the period ended 30/06/2022 2022/06/30 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺮﺘﻔﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ ﻦﻋ ﺍﺰﺟﻮﻣ ﺎﺼﺨﻠﻣ

compared to the Company's future plan which was included in the ﻱﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﻟﺍ ﻦﻤﺿ ﺎﻬﺟﺍﺭﺩﺇ ﻢﺗ ﻲﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻧﺭﺎﻘﻣ

Company's annual report of 2021 . . 2021 ﻡﺎﻌﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ

First: Future plans of the company : :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻂﻄﺨﻟﺍ :ﻻﻭﺃ

The company's real estate and financial investments are being reviewed ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﺍ ﺔﻌﺟﺍﺮﻣ ﻱﺮﺠﺗ

to determine the optimal utilization of each of them based on local and ﺕﺍﺮﻴﻐﺘﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺕﺍﺭﻮﻄﺘﻟﺍ ﺀﻮﺿ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﻨﻣ ﻞﻜﻟ ﻞﺜﻣﻷﺍ ﻝﻼﻐﺘﺳﻻﺍ

regional developments and changes, also the changes of interest rates. .ﺔﻴﻜﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺪﺋﺍﻮﻔﻟﺍ ﻝﺪﻌﻣ ﻲﻓ ﺕﺍﺮﻴﻐﺘﻟﺍ ﻚﻟﺬﻛﻭ ﺔﻴﻤﻴﻠﻗﻹﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻠﺤﻤﻟﺍ

Second: Achievements during the period :

1. Settlement of the company's financial obligations and reduce the

debt by 30% compared to the end of 2021. :ﺓﺮﺘﻔﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ :ﺎﻴﻧﺎﺛ

2. The company's management continued to take all necessary

measures to control expenses, and to take any measure that would 30 ﺖﻐﻠﺑ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﺔﻴﻧﻮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺾﻴﻔﺨﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﺍﺰﺘﻟﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺴﺗ

reduce expenses, as the percentage of financing expenses decreased .2021 ﻡﺎﻋ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻧﺭﺎﻘﻣ % .2

by 42% compared to the first half of 2021. ، ﻒﻳﺭﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﻂﺒﻀﻟ ﻡﺰﻠﻳ ﺎﻣ ﻞﻛ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺕﺮﻤﺘﺳﺍ

ﺽﺎﻔﺨﻧﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺖﻐﻠﺑ ﺚﻴﺣ ﺕﺎﻘﻔﻨﻟﺍ ﺾﻴﻔﺨﺗ ﻪﻧﺄﺷ ﻦﻣ ﺀﺍﺮﺟﺇ ﻱﺃ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍﻭ

.2021 ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﻝﻭﻷﺍ ﻒﺼﻨﻟﺎﺑ ﺔﻧﺭﺎﻘﻣ %42 ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺘﻟﺍ ﻒﻳﺭﺎﺼﻣ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. .ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ