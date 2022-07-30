Real Estate Development : Disclosure (REDV) 2022 07 30

|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
|
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
|
|
|
Amman Stock Exchange
|
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
|
|
Company's Name: REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT
|
ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺗ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
|
|
|
Date: 28-07-2022 05:01:02 PM
|
PM 05:01:02 2022-07-28 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
|
|
|
Subject: Brief summary of the results of the company
|
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ ﻦﻋ ﺰﺟﻮﻣ ﺺﺨﻠﻣ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
|
|
operat
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subject: Brief summary of the results of the company's operations for the
|
ﻲﻓ ﻲﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﻭﻷﺍ ﻒﺼﻨﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ ﻦﻋ ﺰﺟﻮﻣ ﺺﺨﻠﻣ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
|
|
|
first half ended on 30/06/2022 .
|
|
|
|
. 2022/06/30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In accordance with the provisions of Article (6) of the applicable
|
ﺎﻴﻟﺎﺗ ﻢﻜﻟ ﺝﺭﺪﻧ ،ﺎﻬﺑ ﻝﻮﻤﻌﻤﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻹﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻦﻣ (6) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﺄﺑ ﺎﻣﺍﺰﺘﻟﺍ
|
|
|
disclosure regulations, we hereby present a brief summary of the results
|
|
|
of the Company's operations during the period ended 30/06/2022
|
2022/06/30 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺮﺘﻔﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ ﻦﻋ ﺍﺰﺟﻮﻣ ﺎﺼﺨﻠﻣ
|
|
|
compared to the Company's future plan which was included in the
|
ﻱﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﻟﺍ ﻦﻤﺿ ﺎﻬﺟﺍﺭﺩﺇ ﻢﺗ ﻲﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻧﺭﺎﻘﻣ
|
|
|
Company's annual report of 2021 .
|
. 2021 ﻡﺎﻌﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ
|
|
|
First: Future plans of the company :
|
:ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻂﻄﺨﻟﺍ :ﻻﻭﺃ
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The company's real estate and financial investments are being reviewed
|
ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﺍ ﺔﻌﺟﺍﺮﻣ ﻱﺮﺠﺗ
|
|
|
to determine the optimal utilization of each of them based on local and
|
ﺕﺍﺮﻴﻐﺘﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺕﺍﺭﻮﻄﺘﻟﺍ ﺀﻮﺿ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﻨﻣ ﻞﻜﻟ ﻞﺜﻣﻷﺍ ﻝﻼﻐﺘﺳﻻﺍ
|
|
|
regional developments and changes, also the changes of interest rates.
|
.ﺔﻴﻜﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺪﺋﺍﻮﻔﻟﺍ ﻝﺪﻌﻣ ﻲﻓ ﺕﺍﺮﻴﻐﺘﻟﺍ ﻚﻟﺬﻛﻭ ﺔﻴﻤﻴﻠﻗﻹﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻠﺤﻤﻟﺍ
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second: Achievements during the period :
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Settlement of the company's financial obligations and reduce the
|
|
|
|
|
|
debt by 30% compared to the end of 2021.
|
:ﺓﺮﺘﻔﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ :ﺎﻴﻧﺎﺛ
|
|
|
2.
|
The company's management continued to take all necessary
|
|
|
|
|
|
measures to control expenses, and to take any measure that would
|
30 ﺖﻐﻠﺑ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﺔﻴﻧﻮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺾﻴﻔﺨﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﺍﺰﺘﻟﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺴﺗ
|
|
|
|
|
reduce expenses, as the percentage of financing expenses decreased
|
.2021 ﻡﺎﻋ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻧﺭﺎﻘﻣ %
|
.2
|
|
by 42% compared to the first half of 2021.
|
، ﻒﻳﺭﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﻂﺒﻀﻟ ﻡﺰﻠﻳ ﺎﻣ ﻞﻛ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺕﺮﻤﺘﺳﺍ
|
|
|
ﺽﺎﻔﺨﻧﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺖﻐﻠﺑ ﺚﻴﺣ ﺕﺎﻘﻔﻨﻟﺍ ﺾﻴﻔﺨﺗ ﻪﻧﺄﺷ ﻦﻣ ﺀﺍﺮﺟﺇ ﻱﺃ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍﻭ
|
|
|
|
|
|
.2021 ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﻝﻭﻷﺍ ﻒﺼﻨﻟﺎﺑ ﺔﻧﺭﺎﻘﻣ %42 ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺘﻟﺍ ﻒﻳﺭﺎﺼﻣ
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
|
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
|
Chairman of Board of Directors
|
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
|
User Name: Tareq Bakeer
|
Tareq Bakeer :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|