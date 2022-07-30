Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Real Estate Development Company PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REDV   JO3108711016

REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT COMPANY PLC

(REDV)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-25
0.6600 JOD   -1.49%
04:23aREAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : Disclosure (REDV) 2022 07 30
PU
06/23Zac Cort In Stockton California Is Excited To Have New Projects Lined Up
AQ
06/02Fashion Model, Voice Actress, Gamer, and Real Estate Guru Captivates her Largest Audience as Host of "Sulavon's SheShed" Boasting 50+ Million on Roku and WWTVN-WOTV
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Real Estate Development : Disclosure (REDV) 2022 07 30

07/30/2022 | 04:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT

ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺗ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 28-07-2022 05:01:02 PM

PM 05:01:02 2022-07-28 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Brief summary of the results of the company

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ ﻦﻋ ﺰﺟﻮﻣ ﺺﺨﻠﻣ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

operat

Subject: Brief summary of the results of the company's operations for the

ﻲﻓ ﻲﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﻭﻷﺍ ﻒﺼﻨﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ ﻦﻋ ﺰﺟﻮﻣ ﺺﺨﻠﻣ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

first half ended on 30/06/2022 .

. 2022/06/30

In accordance with the provisions of Article (6) of the applicable

ﺎﻴﻟﺎﺗ ﻢﻜﻟ ﺝﺭﺪﻧ ،ﺎﻬﺑ ﻝﻮﻤﻌﻤﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻹﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻦﻣ (6) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﺄﺑ ﺎﻣﺍﺰﺘﻟﺍ

disclosure regulations, we hereby present a brief summary of the results

of the Company's operations during the period ended 30/06/2022

2022/06/30 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺮﺘﻔﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ ﻦﻋ ﺍﺰﺟﻮﻣ ﺎﺼﺨﻠﻣ

compared to the Company's future plan which was included in the

ﻱﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﻟﺍ ﻦﻤﺿ ﺎﻬﺟﺍﺭﺩﺇ ﻢﺗ ﻲﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻧﺭﺎﻘﻣ

Company's annual report of 2021 .

. 2021 ﻡﺎﻌﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ

First: Future plans of the company :

:ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻂﻄﺨﻟﺍ :ﻻﻭﺃ

The company's real estate and financial investments are being reviewed

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﺍ ﺔﻌﺟﺍﺮﻣ ﻱﺮﺠﺗ

to determine the optimal utilization of each of them based on local and

ﺕﺍﺮﻴﻐﺘﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺕﺍﺭﻮﻄﺘﻟﺍ ﺀﻮﺿ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﻨﻣ ﻞﻜﻟ ﻞﺜﻣﻷﺍ ﻝﻼﻐﺘﺳﻻﺍ

regional developments and changes, also the changes of interest rates.

.ﺔﻴﻜﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺪﺋﺍﻮﻔﻟﺍ ﻝﺪﻌﻣ ﻲﻓ ﺕﺍﺮﻴﻐﺘﻟﺍ ﻚﻟﺬﻛﻭ ﺔﻴﻤﻴﻠﻗﻹﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻠﺤﻤﻟﺍ

Second: Achievements during the period :

1.

Settlement of the company's financial obligations and reduce the

debt by 30% compared to the end of 2021.

:ﺓﺮﺘﻔﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ :ﺎﻴﻧﺎﺛ

2.

The company's management continued to take all necessary

measures to control expenses, and to take any measure that would

30 ﺖﻐﻠﺑ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﺔﻴﻧﻮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺾﻴﻔﺨﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﺍﺰﺘﻟﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺴﺗ

reduce expenses, as the percentage of financing expenses decreased

.2021 ﻡﺎﻋ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻧﺭﺎﻘﻣ %

.2

by 42% compared to the first half of 2021.

، ﻒﻳﺭﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﻂﺒﻀﻟ ﻡﺰﻠﻳ ﺎﻣ ﻞﻛ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺕﺮﻤﺘﺳﺍ

ﺽﺎﻔﺨﻧﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺖﻐﻠﺑ ﺚﻴﺣ ﺕﺎﻘﻔﻨﻟﺍ ﺾﻴﻔﺨﺗ ﻪﻧﺄﺷ ﻦﻣ ﺀﺍﺮﺟﺇ ﻱﺃ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍﻭ

.2021 ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﻝﻭﻷﺍ ﻒﺼﻨﻟﺎﺑ ﺔﻧﺭﺎﻘﻣ %42 ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺘﻟﺍ ﻒﻳﺭﺎﺼﻣ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Tareq Bakeer

Tareq Bakeer :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

REDV - Real Estate Development Co. PSC published this content on 30 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2022 08:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT COMPANY PLC
04:23aREAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : Disclosure (REDV) 2022 07 30
PU
06/23Zac Cort In Stockton California Is Excited To Have New Projects Lined Up
AQ
06/02Fashion Model, Voice Actress, Gamer, and Real Estate Guru Captivates her Largest Audien..
AQ
05/31FORBES : Top Real Estate Professionals to Watch Out for in 2022
AQ
04/11REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : Assembly Decision-(REDV)-2022-04-11
PU
04/10REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : Assembly Decision-(REDV)-2022-04-10
PU
03/16REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : G.a (redv) 2022 03 16
PU
03/11VolkerWessels achieves strong result for 2021
AQ
2021Real Estate Development Company PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and ..
CI
2021Real Estate Development Company plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ende..
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2020 1,28 M - -
Net income 2020 0,62 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2,12 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 27,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 32,8 M 46,2 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -30,4x
EV / Sales 2020 16,0x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 7,70%
Chart REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT COMPANY PLC
Duration : Period :
Real Estate Development Company PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Osama Rostom Aziz Madi Chairman
Ammar Wael Izzat Al-Sajdi Independent Non-Executive Director
Omar Mohammed Ali Othman Bdeir Vice Chairman
Izzedin Izzat Mustafa Katkhuda Independent Non-Executive Director
Waleed Saleh Zaki Zaki Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT COMPANY PLC-7.04%46
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.90%34 608
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.17.28%30 186
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-0.15%29 750
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.6.65%29 586
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED12.82%25 691