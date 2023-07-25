REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT
ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺗ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 24-07-2023 03:42:44 PM
PM 03:42:44 2023-07-24 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Brief summary for companys operations first half
ﻝﻭﻷﺍ ﻒﺼﻨﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻨﻟ ﺰﺟﻮﻣ ﺺﺨﻠﻣ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
First: The future plans of the company:
:ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻂﻄﺨﻟﺍ :ﻻﻭﺃ
ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﺍ ﺔﻌﺟﺍﺮﻣ ﻱﺮﺠﺗ
The company's real estate and financial investments are
ﺕﺍﺮﻴﻐﺘﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺕﺍﺭﻮﻄﺘﻟﺍ ﺀﻮﺿ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﻨﻣ ﻞﻜﻟ ﻞﺜﻣﻷﺍ ﻝﻼﻐﺘﺳﻻﺍ
reviewed to determine the optimal utilization of each of
.ﺔﻴﻜﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺪﺋﺍﻮﻔﻟﺍ ﻝﺪﻌﻣ ﻲﻓ ﺕﺍﺮﻴﻐﺘﻟﺍ ﻚﻟﺬﻛﻭ ﺔﻴﻤﻴﻠﻗﻹﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻠﺤﻤﻟﺍ
them in light of local and regional developments and
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺩﻮﺟﻮﻣ ﺔﻤﻴﻗ ﻉﺎﻔﺗﺭﺍ :ﺓﺮﺘﻔﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﺕﺍﺯﺎﺠﻧﻹﺍ :ﺎﻴﻧﺎﺛ
changes, as well as changes in the bank interest rate.
2022-12-31 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻧﺭﺎﻘﻣ % 2.4 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ
Second: Achievements during the period:
ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻧﺭﺎﻘﻣ 2.5 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﻮﻘﺣ ﺔﻤﻴﻗ ﻉﺎﻔﺗﺭﺍ
2022-12-31 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ
An increase in the value of the company's assets by 2.4%
ﺕﺎﻘﻔﻨﻟﺍ ﻂﺒﻀﻟ ﻡﺰﻠﻳ ﺎﻣ ﻞﻛ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺕﺮﻤﺘﺳﺍ
compared to the financial statements on 12-31-2022.
ﺚﻴﺣ ﺕﺎﻘﻔﻨﻟﺍ ﺾﻴﻔﺨﺗ ﻪﻧﺄﺷ ﻦﻣ ﺀﺍﺮﺟﺇ ﻱﺃ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ ﻭ ﺔﻳﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ
An increase in the value of equity by 2.5 compared to the
ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﻝﻭﻷﺍ ﻒﺼﻨﻟﺎﺑ ﺔﻧﺭﺎﻘﻣ %1.2 ﺽﺎﻔﺨﻧﻻﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺖﻐﻠﺑ
financial statements on 12-31-2022.
.2022
The company's management continued to take all
necessary measures to control administrative expenses
and take any action that would reduce expenses, as the
decline rate reached 1.2% compared to the first half of the
year 2022.
24-07-2023
24-07-2023
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Tareq Bakeer
Tareq Bakeer :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
