Real Estate Development Company PSC (REDV)is a Jordan-based company that is engaged in the real estate development industry. The Companies activities include buying, selling ,investing and trading in real estate and land ad constructing projects for housing, commercial ,industrial and agricultural. The Company operates locally and has operations in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The Company? projects include a number of residential and housing projects, as well as industrial and commercial projects, such as Dubai Health Care City (DHCC) Office Building, REDV Commercial Building, and Abdali Tower. The Company operates through its head office located in Amman. The Company's subsidiary companies include Iwan for Construction LLC, Al-Ula for Investment Management LLC, Arab East Investments for Real Estate PLC, Daret Amman for Housing Projects LLC, Asrar for Real Estate Investments LLC, Dghaileeb for Real Estate Investments LLC, and Al-Molheq for Real Estate Investments LLC.