To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT

ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺗ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 24-07-2023 03:42:44 PM

PM 03:42:44 2023-07-24 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Brief summary for companys operations first half

ﻝﻭﻷﺍ ﻒﺼﻨﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻨﻟ ﺰﺟﻮﻣ ﺺﺨﻠﻣ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

First: The future plans of the company:

:ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻂﻄﺨﻟﺍ :ﻻﻭﺃ

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﺍ ﺔﻌﺟﺍﺮﻣ ﻱﺮﺠﺗ

The company's real estate and financial investments are

ﺕﺍﺮﻴﻐﺘﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺕﺍﺭﻮﻄﺘﻟﺍ ﺀﻮﺿ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﻨﻣ ﻞﻜﻟ ﻞﺜﻣﻷﺍ ﻝﻼﻐﺘﺳﻻﺍ

reviewed to determine the optimal utilization of each of

.ﺔﻴﻜﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺪﺋﺍﻮﻔﻟﺍ ﻝﺪﻌﻣ ﻲﻓ ﺕﺍﺮﻴﻐﺘﻟﺍ ﻚﻟﺬﻛﻭ ﺔﻴﻤﻴﻠﻗﻹﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻠﺤﻤﻟﺍ

them in light of local and regional developments and

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺩﻮﺟﻮﻣ ﺔﻤﻴﻗ ﻉﺎﻔﺗﺭﺍ :ﺓﺮﺘﻔﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﺕﺍﺯﺎﺠﻧﻹﺍ :ﺎﻴﻧﺎﺛ

changes, as well as changes in the bank interest rate.

2022-12-31 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻧﺭﺎﻘﻣ % 2.4 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ

Second: Achievements during the period:

ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻧﺭﺎﻘﻣ 2.5 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﻮﻘﺣ ﺔﻤﻴﻗ ﻉﺎﻔﺗﺭﺍ

2022-12-31 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

An increase in the value of the company's assets by 2.4%

ﺕﺎﻘﻔﻨﻟﺍ ﻂﺒﻀﻟ ﻡﺰﻠﻳ ﺎﻣ ﻞﻛ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺕﺮﻤﺘﺳﺍ

compared to the financial statements on 12-31-2022.

ﺚﻴﺣ ﺕﺎﻘﻔﻨﻟﺍ ﺾﻴﻔﺨﺗ ﻪﻧﺄﺷ ﻦﻣ ﺀﺍﺮﺟﺇ ﻱﺃ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ ﻭ ﺔﻳﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ

An increase in the value of equity by 2.5 compared to the

ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﻝﻭﻷﺍ ﻒﺼﻨﻟﺎﺑ ﺔﻧﺭﺎﻘﻣ %1.2 ﺽﺎﻔﺨﻧﻻﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺖﻐﻠﺑ

financial statements on 12-31-2022.

.2022

The company's management continued to take all

necessary measures to control administrative expenses

and take any action that would reduce expenses, as the

decline rate reached 1.2% compared to the first half of the

year 2022.

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Tareq Bakeer

Tareq Bakeer :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

