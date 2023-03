Real Estate & Investment Portfolio : Assembly Decision-(AQAR)-2023-03-29

Attached the Minutes of the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting for THE REAL ESTATE & INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO CO. which was held on 12-03-2023 and after approving it from Companies General Controller

ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻦﻣ ﺔﺨﺴﻧ ﻪﻴﻃ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ -12 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﺬﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻈﻔﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ .ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻋ ﺐﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﻩﺩﺎﻤﺘﻋﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ 2023-03