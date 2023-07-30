Real Estate and Investment Portfolio Company PSC, formerly Petra Tourist Transport Company, is a Jordan-based public shareholding company engaged in investment and real estate operations. The Company focuses on the investment in stocks and securities, as well as the purchase, sale and rent of properties and buildings. As of December 31, 2011, the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries included Arkan Investment and Buildings Management Company, Robao Ain Al-Basha for Real Estate Projects Management Company, Property Development Centers and Rabwa Abdoun Lands Development Company.