Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Zambia
  4. Lusaka Stock Exchange
  5. Real Estate Investments Zambia PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REIZ   ZM0000000045

REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS ZAMBIA PLC

(REIZ)
  Report
End-of-day quote Lusaka Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-30
1.230 ZMW   -24.54%
10:15aReal Estate Investments Zambia : REIZ – Trading Statement
PU
01/24Real Estate Investments Zambia : REIZ – Withdrawal of Cautionary Announcement
PU
2022Real Estate Investments Zambia : REIZ – Announcement of results of the REIZ rights offer
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Real Estate Investments Zambia : REIZ – Trading Statement

03/17/2023 | 10:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In accordance with the Lusaka Securities Exchange Limited ("LuSE") Listings Requirements, the Board of Directors advises the Shareholders of Real Estate Investments Zambia PLC ("the Company") that for the year ended 31 December 2022, the basic earning per share is expected to be between 100% to 120% higher than for the corresponding period last year.

The increase in earnings is primarily attributed to the the good financial performance as a result of reduced finance costs and a gain on the fair values of the Investment Properties which was as a result of increased occupancy. The reduction in the finance costs was as a result of a lower average United States Dollars exchange rate during the financial year 2022 as compared to the prior year.

Shareholders are advised that the information contained in this trading statement has not been reviewed or reported on by the external auditors of the Company.

The Company expects its results for the year ended 31 December 2022 to be released on SENS and published in the local press on or about 17th March 2023. Accordingly, shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's Securities until the publication of the results.

Louis Chilufya Pulu
Finance Manager and Company Secretary

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 15 March 2023

Lusaka Securities Exchange Sponsoring Broker
T | +260-211-232456
E |[email protected]
W|www.sbz.com.zm
Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) is a founder member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia

Attachments

Disclaimer

Real Estate Investments Zambia plc published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 14:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS ZAMBIA PLC
10:15aReal Estate Investments Zambia : REIZ – Trading Statement
PU
01/24Real Estate Investments Zambia : REIZ – Withdrawal of Cautionary Announcement
PU
2022Real Estate Investments Zambia : REIZ – Announcement of results of the REIZ rights o..
PU
2022Real Estate Investments Zambia : REIZ – Second renounceable rights offer announcemen..
PU
2022Real Estate Investments Zambia : REIZ – First renounceable rights offer announcement
PU
2022Real Estate Investments Zambia : REIZ | HY 2022 Abridged Results
PU
2022Real Estate Investments Zambia : REIZ | Trading Statement for HYE 30 June 2022
PU
2022Real Estate Investments Zambia : REIZ – Notice of EGM to be held on 25 October 2022
PU
2022Real Estate Investments Zambia PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dec..
CI
2021REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS ZAMBIA PLC : Half-year result..
CO
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 58,8 M - -
Net income 2021 -325 M - -
Net Debt 2021 326 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,22x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 264 M 12,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,33x
EV / Sales 2021 6,74x
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 0,29%
Chart REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS ZAMBIA PLC
Duration : Period :
Real Estate Investments Zambia PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Urvesh Desai Chief Executive Officer
Louis Chilufya Pulu Secretary & Finance Manager
Kenny H. Makala Non-Executive Chairman
Rudolf W. Nortje Chief Operations Officer
Munakupya Hantuba Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS ZAMBIA PLC-24.54%13
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-2.72%38 355
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-2.38%31 704
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-6.60%26 826
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-5.35%24 854
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED1.56%22 345