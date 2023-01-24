Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Zambia
  4. Lusaka Stock Exchange
  5. Real Estate Investments Zambia PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REIZ   ZM0000000045

REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS ZAMBIA PLC

(REIZ)
  Report
End-of-day quote Lusaka Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-16
1.630 ZMW    0.00%
07:37aReal Estate Investments Zambia : REIZ – Withdrawal of Cautionary Announcement
PU
2022Real Estate Investments Zambia : REIZ – Announcement of results of the REIZ rights offer
PU
2022Real Estate Investments Zambia : REIZ – Second renounceable rights offer announcement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Real Estate Investments Zambia : REIZ – Withdrawal of Cautionary Announcement

01/24/2023 | 07:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The shareholders of Real Estate Investments Zambia Plc ("REIZ" or the "Company") are referred to the Cautionary Announcement dated 30 June 2022 and the subsequent Further Cautionary Announcements issued.

In December of 2022 the company had a successful rights offer whose results were released on 9th December 2022 on the Lusaka Securities Exchange Plc (LuSE) Stock Exchange News Service (SENS). The proceeds of the rights offer were used to pay 50% of the principal of the corporate bond, with 15% of the principal converted to equity and the remaining 35% was rolled over for a further period of 5 years at a rate of 5.5%.

Accordingly, caution is no longer required to be exercised by shareholders when dealing in their securities in regard to this particular matter and the Cautionary Announcement is withdrawn.

By Order of the Board

Louis Pulu
Company Secretary

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 24 January 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Real Estate Investments Zambia plc published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2023 12:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS ZAMBIA PLC
07:37aReal Estate Investments Zambia : REIZ – Withdrawal of Cautionary Announcement
PU
2022Real Estate Investments Zambia : REIZ – Announcement of results of the REIZ rights o..
PU
2022Real Estate Investments Zambia : REIZ – Second renounceable rights offer announcemen..
PU
2022Real Estate Investments Zambia : REIZ – First renounceable rights offer announcement
PU
2022Real Estate Investments Zambia : REIZ | HY 2022 Abridged Results
PU
2022Real Estate Investments Zambia : REIZ | Trading Statement for HYE 30 June 2022
PU
2022Real Estate Investments Zambia : REIZ – Notice of EGM to be held on 25 October 2022
PU
2022Real Estate Investments Zambia PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dec..
CI
2021REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS ZAMBIA PLC : Half-year result..
CO
2021Real Estate Investments Zambia plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dec..
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 58,8 M - -
Net income 2021 -325 M - -
Net Debt 2021 326 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,22x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 350 M 18,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,33x
EV / Sales 2021 6,74x
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 0,29%
Chart REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS ZAMBIA PLC
Duration : Period :
Real Estate Investments Zambia PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Urvesh Desai Chief Executive Officer
Louis Chilufya Pulu Secretary & Finance Manager
Kenny H. Makala Non-Executive Chairman
Rudolf W. Nortje Chief Operations Officer
Munakupya Hantuba Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS ZAMBIA PLC0.00%19
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED4.49%41 305
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED11.19%36 204
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.5.58%30 405
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.4.43%27 885
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED3.54%22 833