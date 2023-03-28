Real Estate Investors : Annual Report 2022 714.73 KB

REAL ESTATE INVESTORS PLC
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the year ended 31 December 2022
Company Registration Number:
5045715
Registered Office:
75-77 Colmore Row, Birmingham
B3 2AP
Directors:
W P Wyatt: Chairman
P London: Non-Executive Director
I M Stringer: Non-Executive Director P P S Bassi CBE: Chief Executive
M H P Daly: Finance DirectorSecretary:
M H P Daly
Statutory auditor:
Grant Thornton UK LLP Chartered Accountants Registered Auditor 17th Floor
103 Colmore Row Birmingham
B3 3AG
Solicitor:
Gateley Plc One Eleven Edmund Street Birmingham B3 2HJNominated Adviser:
Cenkos Securities plc 6-8 Tokenhouse Yard London
EC2R 7AS
Broker:
Liberum Capital Limited Ropemaker Place, Level 12 25 Ropemaker Street London
EC2Y 9LY
Banker:
National Westminster Bank 3rd Floor
2 St Philips Place Birmingham
B3 2RB
Lloyds Banking Group 125 Colmore Row Birmingham
B3 3SF
Registrar:
Link Group 10th Floor Central Square
29 Wellington Street Leeds
LS1 4DL
1
|
Commercial in confidence
|
REAL ESTATE INVESTORS PLC
|
CONTENTS
|
For the year ended 31 December 2022
|
INDEX
|
PAGE
|
Chairman's and Chief Executive's report
|
3 - 7
|
Property Report
|
8 - 12
|
Finance Director's report
|
13 - 15
|
Directors' report
|
16 - 19
|
Group strategic report
|
20 - 21
|
Corporate governance report
|
22 - 27
|
Remuneration report
|
28 - 29
|
Independent auditor's report
|
30 - 38
|
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
|
39
|
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
|
40
|
Company statement of changes in equity
|
41
|
Consolidated statement of financial position
|
42 - 43
|
Company statement of financial position
|
44
|
Consolidated statement of cash flows
|
45
|
Company statement of cash flows
|
46
|
Notes to the financial statements
|
47 - 74
|
2
REAL ESTATE INVESTORS PLC
CHAIRMAN'S AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S REPORT
For the year ended 31 December 2022
Growing NTA in a challenging market
-
• Revenue* of £13.3 million (FY 2021: £14.7 million) (decrease in the main due to loss of income associated with sales)
-
• Profit before tax of £10.9 million (FY 2021: £13.9 million), including a revaluation gain of £3.2 million on investment properties (FY 2021: gain of £4.9 million), a gain of £948,000 on the sale of investment property (FY 2021: gain of £1.2 million) and a gain in the market value of our interest rate hedging instruments of £2.2 million (FY 2021: gain of £1.4 million)
-
• Underlying profit before tax** of £4.6 million (FY 2021: £6.4 million)
-
• EPRA*** Net Tangible Assets ("NTA") per share of 62.2p (FY 2021: 58.8p) up 5.7%
-
• Completed disposals totalling £20.9 million (an aggregate uplift, before costs, of 8.5% above December 2021 valuation)
-
• Disposal proceeds used to pay down £18 million of debt in 2022
-
• LTV (net of cash) reduced to 36.8% (FY 2021: 42.2%)
-
• £7.8 million cash at bank as at 31 December 2022
-
• Average cost of debt of 3.7%
-
• 100% of debt fixed with a weighted average debt maturity of 2 years
-
• EPRA*** EPS of 2.7p (FY 2021: 3.7p)
-
• Successful £2 million share buyback programme launched and completed in Q4 2022, in line with Company strategy announced on 6 July 2022
Uninterrupted Fully Covered Dividend
-
• Final dividend of 0.4375p per share, payable in April 2023 as a Property Income Distribution (PID)
-
• Total fully covered dividend per share for 2022 of 2.5p (FY 2021: 3.0625p), (which would be the basis for the dividend for FY2023, subject to the pace of further disposals) reflecting a yield of 8.8% based on a mid-market opening price of 28.25p on 27 March 2023
-
• £46.3 million total declared/paid to shareholders since commencement of dividend policy in 2012
Positive valuations and strong lettings activity
-
• Like-for-like portfolio valuation up by 1.9% to £173.0 million (FY 2021: £169.8 million)
-
• Gross property assets of £175.4 million (FY 2021: £190.8 million) with 201 occupiers across 42 assets
-
• Rent collection levels for 2022 of 99.54% (2021 overall collection: 97.81%) and Q1 2023 rent collection to date of 99.80% (adjusted for monthly/deferred agreements)
-
• Completed 127 lease events during the year
-
• WAULT **** of 4.98 years to break and 6.29 years to expiry (FY 2021: 5.03 years /6.76 years)
-
• Contracted rental income of £12.6 million (FY 2021: £14.3 million) net of disposals
-
• Portfolio occupancy of 84.54% (FY 2021: 85.75%) with potential to rise further as key pipeline lettings are completed (subject to ongoing sales and ongoing portfolio lease activity)
Post year end activity - continued demand from private investor market
-
• Additional significant pipeline sales in legals
-
• Healthy pipeline of new lettings in legals of £828,486 p.a.
-
• In March 2023, the Group extended the £20 million facility with Lloyds for 6 months to 31 May 2024 and the £31 million facility with NatWest for 3 months to June 2024
3
REAL ESTATE INVESTORS PLC
CHAIRMAN'S AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S REPORT
For the year ended 31 December 2022
Financial and Operational Results
|
31 Dec 2022
|
31 Dec 2021
|
Revenue*
|
£13.3 million
|
£14.7 million
|
Pre-tax profit
|
£10.9 million
|
£13.9 million
|
Underlying profit before tax**
|
£4.6 million
|
£6.4 million
|
Contracted rental income
|
£12.6 million
|
£14.3 million
|
EPRA EPS***
|
2.7p
|
3.7p
|
Basic EPS***
|
6.3p
|
7.8p
|
Dividend per share
|
2.5p
|
3.0625p
|
Average cost of debt
|
3.7%
|
3.5%
|
Like-for-like rental income
|
£12.6 million
|
£12.6 million
|
31 Dec 2022
|
31 Dec 2021
|
Gross property assets
|
£175.4 million
|
£190.8 million
|
EPRA NTA per share
|
62.2p
|
58.8p
|
Like-for-like capital value psf
|
£125.97 psf
|
£123.67 psf
|
Like-for-like valuation
|
£173.0 million
|
£169.8 million
|
Tenants
|
201
|
256
|
WAULT to break ****
|
4.98 years
|
5.03 years
|
Total ownership (sq ft)
|
1.37 million sq ft
|
1.49 million sq ft
|
Net assets
|
£109 million
|
£105 million
|
Loan to value
|
42.2%
|
47.4%
|
Loan to value net of cash
|
36.8%
|
42.2%
Definitions
|
*
|
Excludes land sale
|
**
|
Underlying profit before tax excludes gain on revaluation and sale of properties and interest rate swaps
|
***
|
EPRA = European Public Real Estate Association
|
****
|
WAULT = Weighted Average Unexpired Lease Term
|
4