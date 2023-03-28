Real Estate Investors : Annual Report 2022 714.73 KB

REAL ESTATE INVESTORS PLC

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the year ended 31 December 2022

Company Registration Number:

5045715

Registered Office:

75-77 Colmore Row, Birmingham

B3 2AP

Directors:

W P Wyatt: Chairman

P London: Non-Executive Director

I M Stringer: Non-Executive Director P P S Bassi CBE: Chief Executive

M H P Daly: Finance DirectorSecretary:

M H P Daly

Statutory auditor:

Grant Thornton UK LLP Chartered Accountants Registered Auditor 17th Floor

103 Colmore Row Birmingham

B3 3AG

Solicitor:

Gateley Plc One Eleven Edmund Street Birmingham B3 2HJNominated Adviser:

Cenkos Securities plc 6-8 Tokenhouse Yard London

EC2R 7AS

Broker:

Liberum Capital Limited Ropemaker Place, Level 12 25 Ropemaker Street London

EC2Y 9LY

Banker:

National Westminster Bank 3rd Floor

2 St Philips Place Birmingham

B3 2RB

Lloyds Banking Group 125 Colmore Row Birmingham

B3 3SF

Registrar:

Link Group 10th Floor Central Square

29 Wellington Street Leeds

LS1 4DL

1

Notes to the financial statements

Company statement of financial position

Consolidated statement of financial position

Company statement of changes in equity

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

For the year ended 31 December 2022

REAL ESTATE INVESTORS PLC

CHAIRMAN'S AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S REPORT

For the year ended 31 December 2022

Growing NTA in a challenging market

• Revenue* of £13.3 million (FY 2021: £14.7 million) (decrease in the main due to loss of income associated with sales)

• Profit before tax of £10.9 million (FY 2021: £13.9 million), including a revaluation gain of £3.2 million on investment properties (FY 2021: gain of £4.9 million), a gain of £948,000 on the sale of investment property (FY 2021: gain of £1.2 million) and a gain in the market value of our interest rate hedging instruments of £2.2 million (FY 2021: gain of £1.4 million)

• Underlying profit before tax** of £4.6 million (FY 2021: £6.4 million)

• EPRA*** Net Tangible Assets ("NTA") per share of 62.2p (FY 2021: 58.8p) up 5.7%

• Completed disposals totalling £20.9 million (an aggregate uplift, before costs, of 8.5% above December 2021 valuation)

• Disposal proceeds used to pay down £18 million of debt in 2022

• LTV (net of cash) reduced to 36.8% (FY 2021: 42.2%)

• £7.8 million cash at bank as at 31 December 2022

• Average cost of debt of 3.7%

• 100% of debt fixed with a weighted average debt maturity of 2 years

• EPRA*** EPS of 2.7p (FY 2021: 3.7p)