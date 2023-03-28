Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Real Estate Investors plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RLE   GB00B45XLP34

REAL ESTATE INVESTORS PLC

(RLE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:47:10 2023-03-28 am EDT
28.77 GBX   +0.96%
03:48aReal Estate Investors : Investor Presentation Year Ended 2022 3.33 MB
PU
03:38aReal Estate Investors : Annual Report 2022 714.73 KB
PU
02:04aEarnings Flash (RLE.L) REAL ESTATE INVESTORS Reports FY22 Revenue GBP13.3M
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Real Estate Investors : Annual Report 2022 714.73 KB

03/28/2023 | 03:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REAL ESTATE INVESTORS PLC

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the year ended 31 December 2022

Company Registration Number:

5045715

Registered Office:

75-77 Colmore Row, Birmingham

B3 2AP

Directors:

W P Wyatt: Chairman

P London: Non-Executive Director

I M Stringer: Non-Executive Director P P S Bassi CBE: Chief Executive

M H P Daly: Finance DirectorSecretary:

M H P Daly

Statutory auditor:

Grant Thornton UK LLP Chartered Accountants Registered Auditor 17th Floor

103 Colmore Row Birmingham

B3 3AG

Solicitor:

Gateley Plc One Eleven Edmund Street Birmingham B3 2HJNominated Adviser:

Cenkos Securities plc 6-8 Tokenhouse Yard London

EC2R 7AS

Broker:

Liberum Capital Limited Ropemaker Place, Level 12 25 Ropemaker Street London

EC2Y 9LY

Banker:

National Westminster Bank 3rd Floor

2 St Philips Place Birmingham

B3 2RB

Lloyds Banking Group 125 Colmore Row Birmingham

B3 3SF

Registrar:

Link Group 10th Floor Central Square

29 Wellington Street Leeds

LS1 4DL

1

Commercial in confidence

REAL ESTATE INVESTORS PLC

CONTENTS

For the year ended 31 December 2022

INDEX

PAGE

Chairman's and Chief Executive's report

3 - 7

Property Report

8 - 12

Finance Director's report

13 - 15

Directors' report

16 - 19

Group strategic report

20 - 21

Corporate governance report

22 - 27

Remuneration report

28 - 29

Independent auditor's report

30 - 38

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

39

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

40

Company statement of changes in equity

41

Consolidated statement of financial position

42 - 43

Company statement of financial position

44

Consolidated statement of cash flows

45

Company statement of cash flows

46

Notes to the financial statements

47 - 74

2

REAL ESTATE INVESTORS PLC

CHAIRMAN'S AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S REPORT

For the year ended 31 December 2022

Growing NTA in a challenging market

  • Revenue* of £13.3 million (FY 2021: £14.7 million) (decrease in the main due to loss of income associated with sales)

  • Profit before tax of £10.9 million (FY 2021: £13.9 million), including a revaluation gain of £3.2 million on investment properties (FY 2021: gain of £4.9 million), a gain of £948,000 on the sale of investment property (FY 2021: gain of £1.2 million) and a gain in the market value of our interest rate hedging instruments of £2.2 million (FY 2021: gain of £1.4 million)

  • Underlying profit before tax** of £4.6 million (FY 2021: £6.4 million)

  • EPRA*** Net Tangible Assets ("NTA") per share of 62.2p (FY 2021: 58.8p) up 5.7%

  • Completed disposals totalling £20.9 million (an aggregate uplift, before costs, of 8.5% above December 2021 valuation)

  • Disposal proceeds used to pay down £18 million of debt in 2022

  • LTV (net of cash) reduced to 36.8% (FY 2021: 42.2%)

  • £7.8 million cash at bank as at 31 December 2022

  • Average cost of debt of 3.7%

  • 100% of debt fixed with a weighted average debt maturity of 2 years

  • EPRA*** EPS of 2.7p (FY 2021: 3.7p)

  • Successful £2 million share buyback programme launched and completed in Q4 2022, in line with Company strategy announced on 6 July 2022

Uninterrupted Fully Covered Dividend

  • Final dividend of 0.4375p per share, payable in April 2023 as a Property Income Distribution (PID)

  • Total fully covered dividend per share for 2022 of 2.5p (FY 2021: 3.0625p), (which would be the basis for the dividend for FY2023, subject to the pace of further disposals) reflecting a yield of 8.8% based on a mid-market opening price of 28.25p on 27 March 2023

  • £46.3 million total declared/paid to shareholders since commencement of dividend policy in 2012

Positive valuations and strong lettings activity

  • Like-for-like portfolio valuation up by 1.9% to £173.0 million (FY 2021: £169.8 million)

  • Gross property assets of £175.4 million (FY 2021: £190.8 million) with 201 occupiers across 42 assets

  • Rent collection levels for 2022 of 99.54% (2021 overall collection: 97.81%) and Q1 2023 rent collection to date of 99.80% (adjusted for monthly/deferred agreements)

  • Completed 127 lease events during the year

  • WAULT **** of 4.98 years to break and 6.29 years to expiry (FY 2021: 5.03 years /6.76 years)

  • Contracted rental income of £12.6 million (FY 2021: £14.3 million) net of disposals

  • Portfolio occupancy of 84.54% (FY 2021: 85.75%) with potential to rise further as key pipeline lettings are completed (subject to ongoing sales and ongoing portfolio lease activity)

Post year end activity - continued demand from private investor market

  • Additional significant pipeline sales in legals

  • Healthy pipeline of new lettings in legals of £828,486 p.a.

  • In March 2023, the Group extended the £20 million facility with Lloyds for 6 months to 31 May 2024 and the £31 million facility with NatWest for 3 months to June 2024

3

REAL ESTATE INVESTORS PLC

CHAIRMAN'S AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S REPORT

For the year ended 31 December 2022

Financial and Operational Results

31 Dec 2022

31 Dec 2021

Revenue*

£13.3 million

£14.7 million

Pre-tax profit

£10.9 million

£13.9 million

Underlying profit before tax**

£4.6 million

£6.4 million

Contracted rental income

£12.6 million

£14.3 million

EPRA EPS***

2.7p

3.7p

Basic EPS***

6.3p

7.8p

Dividend per share

2.5p

3.0625p

Average cost of debt

3.7%

3.5%

Like-for-like rental income

£12.6 million

£12.6 million

31 Dec 2022

31 Dec 2021

Gross property assets

£175.4 million

£190.8 million

EPRA NTA per share

62.2p

58.8p

Like-for-like capital value psf

£125.97 psf

£123.67 psf

Like-for-like valuation

£173.0 million

£169.8 million

Tenants

201

256

WAULT to break ****

4.98 years

5.03 years

Total ownership (sq ft)

1.37 million sq ft

1.49 million sq ft

Net assets

£109 million

£105 million

Loan to value

42.2%

47.4%

Loan to value net of cash

36.8%

42.2%

Definitions

*

Excludes land sale

**

Underlying profit before tax excludes gain on revaluation and sale of properties and interest rate swaps

***

EPRA = European Public Real Estate Association

****

WAULT = Weighted Average Unexpired Lease Term

4

Disclaimer

Real Estate Investors plc published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 07:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about REAL ESTATE INVESTORS PLC
03:48aReal Estate Investors : Investor Presentation Year Ended 2022 3.33 MB
PU
03:38aReal Estate Investors : Annual Report 2022 714.73 KB
PU
02:04aEarnings Flash (RLE.L) REAL ESTATE INVESTORS Reports FY22 Revenue GBP13.3M
MT
02:04aEarnings Flash (RLE.L) REAL ESTATE INVESTORS Reports FY22 EPS GBX6.25
MT
03/15North American Morning Briefing: Futures Deep in the Red Ahead of Retail..
DJ
02/07Sell My House Fast GSAP Gives Tips for First-Time Real Estate Investors in Anderson, SC
AQ
01/31Life Time Group Holdings Signs Letters of Intent for Sale-Leaseback Deals Valued at $78..
MT
2022REAL ESTATE INVESTORS PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim divide..
FA
2022Amna Banihashem joins the Green Aventurine Holding Dubai team as Executive Director - R..
AQ
2022Analysis-Investors eye a new market in Central Euro..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 13,2 M 16,2 M 16,2 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 62,8 M 77,0 M 77,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 8,77%
Capitalization 49,2 M 60,4 M 60,4 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,48x
EV / Sales 2023 8,99x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 70,2%
Chart REAL ESTATE INVESTORS PLC
Duration : Period :
Real Estate Investors plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REAL ESTATE INVESTORS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 28,50 GBX
Average target price 34,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
Managers and Directors
Paul P. S. Bassi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marcus Hugh Paul Daly Finance Director, Secretary & Director
William Penfold Wyatt Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Osborne Head-Investment Management
Donna Mooney Administrator
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REAL ESTATE INVESTORS PLC-0.87%60
EQUINIX, INC.4.98%63 224
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-4.29%40 318
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-5.88%27 490
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-17.72%20 746
W. P. CAREY INC.-1.09%16 273
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer