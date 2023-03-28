Real Estate Investors : Investor Presentation Year Ended 2022 3.33 MB
THE UK'S ONLY MIDLANDS FOCUSED REIT Results for the year ended 31 Dec 2022
Investor and Analyst Presentation
THE MIDLANDS
INVESTOR
REAL ESTATE INVESTORS PLC
INTRODUCTION
• Break up opportunities within assets to satisfy strong private investor demand
• Value creation rent reviews, lease renewals, lettings, change of use
REI Today Diversified Portfolio Active Asset Management Multi-banked Attractive Returns
HIGHLY EXPERIENCED BOARD & PROVEN TRACK RECORD
• Joined REI Board in 2021
• Chartered Surveyor with nearly 40 years' experience
• Previous Regional Managing Director for GVA, serving over 22 years on the Board
• Current Principal of Avison Young following its acquisition of Bilfinger GVA
• Chartered Accountant with over 30 years' experience in advising on strategic matters and corporate planning, particularly in the property sector
• Former non-executive director of CP Bigwood Chartered Surveyors
• Former non-executive Chairman of the Tipton & Coseley Building Society
William Wyatt
Peter London
Ian Stringer
Paul Bassi CBE
Marcus Daly FCA
Non-Executive Chairman
Non-Executive Director
Non-Executive Director
Chief Executive Officer
Finance Director
RESILIENT BUSINESS MODEL
IN LINE WITH THE COMPANY'S COVERED DIVIDEND POLICY
SINCE 2012 TOTAL DIVIDENDS DECLARED/PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS = £46.3 MILLION
Financial Crisis / General Election / Scottish Referendum / European Referendum / BREXIT / COVID19
FY 2022
OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
• Strong overall rent collection for 2022 (adjusted for monthly and deferred agreements) of 99.54%
Contracted Rental Income £m
• The current quarter (Q1 2022) rent collection to date is 99.80%
• Contracted rental income : £12.6 million p.a.
(FY 2021: £14.3 million p.a.) due to sales and known lease events
FY 2013
FY 2014
FY 2015
FY 2016
FY 2017
FY 2018
FY 2019
FY 2020
FY 2021
FY 2022
• Gross property assets: £175.4 million (FY 2021: £190.8 million)
Gross Property Assets £m
• On a like for like basis the portfolio valuation has increased by 1.9% to £173.0 million, (FY 2021: £169.8 million)
• Completed 25 disposals totalling £20.9 million (before costs) representing an aggregate uplift of 8.5% above Dec 21 valuations
FY 2013
FY 2014
FY 2015
FY 2016
FY 2017
FY 2018
FY 2019
FY 2020
FY 2021
FY 2022
• Active asset management with 127 lease events during the period
Occupancy %
• Occupancy: 84.54% (FY 2021: 85.75%)
• WAULT of 4.98 years to break and 6.29 years to expiry (FY 2021: 5.03 years / 6.76 years)
FY 2013
FY 2014
FY 2015
FY 2016
FY 2017
FY 2018
FY 2019
FY 2020
FY 2021
FY 2022
Disclaimer
Real Estate Investors plc published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 07:47:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about REAL ESTATE INVESTORS PLC
Sales 2022
13,2 M
16,2 M
16,2 M
Net income 2022
-
-
-
Net Debt 2022
62,8 M
77,0 M
77,0 M
P/E ratio 2022
-
Yield 2022
8,77%
Capitalization
49,2 M
60,4 M
60,4 M
EV / Sales 2022
8,48x
EV / Sales 2023
8,99x
Nbr of Employees
7
Free-Float
70,2%
Chart REAL ESTATE INVESTORS PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends REAL ESTATE INVESTORS PLC
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
28,50 GBX
Average target price
34,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target
19,3%