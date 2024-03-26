Real Estate Investors PLC - Birmingham-based investment trust with a portfolio of commercial property - Revenue falls to GBP11.5 million in 2023 from GBP13.3 million a year earlier. Swings to pretax loss of GBP9.4 million from a profit of GBP13.3 million. Pays out dividend of 2.5 pence, unchanged from a year ago.

Chief Executive Paul Bassi says: "We have a healthy pipeline of sales in legal proceedings with completions anticipated in H1 2024 and we will continue to capitalise on ongoing demand for smaller lot sizes from private investors and special purchasers. We will be holding our larger assets for income until corporate and institutional buyers return to the market. In the meantime, the business is operationally robust and we will continue intensively managing assets to maximise income and reduce vacancy levels."

Current stock price: 33.01 pence

12-month change: up 16%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter

