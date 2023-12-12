Official REAL LUCK GROUP LTD. press release

Calgary, Alberta and Isle of Man, Isle of Man--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2023) - Real Luck Group Ltd. (TSXV: LUCK), (the "Company"), on December 12, 2023, filed its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2023 ("Q3 2023") on SEDAR+.

Real Luck Group Announces Notice of Change of Auditor

Real Luck Group Ltd. has received a resignation from its auditor Baker Tilly WM LLP (the "Former Auditor"), and as of the date hereof the Company has not yet appointed a successor auditor, although a conventional process is advancing to fill the vacancy as required under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102").

In accordance with NI 51-102, the Company has delivered a copy of the change of auditor notice (the "Notice") to the Former Auditor and the Former Auditor has provided its written response confirming that it agrees with the statements set forth in the Notice, which has been filed on SEDAR+. The Company will press release when a successor auditor to the Former Auditor has been appointed, including whether the successor auditor agrees with the statements in the Notice.

About Luckbox

The Company has a Business-to-Consumer (B2C) platform, and by leveraging shared technology, data, and resources, the Company can offer an extensive range of betting options for esports tournaments. The Company's in-house customized user interface and user experience, built on a technology stack that supports multiple odds and streaming sources, allows the Company to deliver deep esports betting coverage. The Company has been built by a team combining experience in the igaming industry and a passion for esports to offer players a unique, broad, engaging, and legal CS:GO betting, Dota 2 and League of Legends betting experience. In November 2020, the Company's subsidiary business (doing business as "Luckbox"), was named Rising Star at the EGR Operator Awards. The Company (via the subsidiary Real Time Games Holdings) holds a full license under the Online Gambling Regulation Act (OGRA), issued by the Isle of Man Gaming Supervision Commission. Real Time is fully licensed in the Isle of Man for B2C esports & sports betting and casino. Luckbox is committed to supporting responsible gambling.

Real Luck Group Ltd.

Thomas Rosander, Chief Executive Officer

Email: investment@luckbox.com

Cautionary Statements Respecting Forward-Looking Statements, the Loan, and a Strategic Transaction

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This new release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under the applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "except", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the Loan, the timing of the Closing Date, and the ability to pursue, negotiate, and close a Strategic transaction prior to the Maturity Date.

Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release, including assumptions based on the Company's publicly disclosed information, and the Company's current financial condition. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as expressly required by applicable law.

