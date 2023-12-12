Real Luck Group Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Real Luck Group Ltd. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was CAD 0.245637 million compared to CAD 0.038016 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 1.71 million compared to CAD 1.97 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02 compared to CAD 0.02 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02 compared to CAD 0.02 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was CAD 1.44 million compared to CAD 0.070484 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 8.59 million compared to CAD 6 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.11 compared to CAD 0.07 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.11 compared to CAD 0.07 a year ago.