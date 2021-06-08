Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Real Matters Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REAL   CA75601Y1007

REAL MATTERS INC.

(REAL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 06/08 04:00:00 pm
16.94 CAD   +6.81%
09:29aREAL MATTERS  : Renews Normal Course Issuer Bid
MT
07:31aREAL MATTERS  : Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid
BU
06/03TSX falls 0.15% to 19,941.39
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TSX rises 0.15% to 20,065.92

06/08/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.15 percent to 20,065.92 

* Leading the index were Real Matters Inc , up 6.8%, Air Canada, up 6.3%, and CAE Inc, higher by 5%.

* Lagging shares were Spin Master Corp, down 4.5%, Dundee Precious Metals Inc, down 3.3%, and Pan American Silver Corp, lower by 3.2%.

* On the TSX 125 issues rose and 98 fell as a 1.3-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 29 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 246.5 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Blackberry Ltd, Suncor Energy Inc and Bce Inc.

* The TSX's energy group rose 0.60 points, or 0.4%, while the financials sector slipped 0.30 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 1.16%, or $0.8, to $70.03 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 0.95%, or $0.68, to $72.17 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 15.1% for the year.

This summary was machine generated June 8 at 21:08 GMT. 


© Reuters 2021
All news about REAL MATTERS INC.
09:29aREAL MATTERS  : Renews Normal Course Issuer Bid
MT
07:31aREAL MATTERS  : Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid
BU
06/03TSX falls 0.15% to 19,941.39
RE
06/01Nextech AR Solutions Appoints New CFO; Falls 3.8%
MT
05/21TSX falls 0.08% to 19,527.30
RE
05/12REAL MATTERS  : Announces Amendment to Normal Course Issuer Bid
BU
04/30TSX falls 0.77% to 19,108.33
RE
04/29TSX rises on energy boost, Fed's dovish stance
RE
04/29REAL MATTERS  : Shares Decline 9%, BMO Downgrades Stock to Market Perform
MT
04/28UPDATE : Real Matters Up 5% as Reports Higher Fiscal Q2 Adjusted Net Income Year..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 518 M - -
Net income 2021 43,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 176 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 077 M 1 077 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,74x
EV / Sales 2022 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 665
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart REAL MATTERS INC.
Duration : Period :
Real Matters Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REAL MATTERS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 20,09 $
Last Close Price 13,11 $
Spread / Highest target 117%
Spread / Average Target 53,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brian Lang President, CEO, COO & Director
William P. M. Herman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jason Smith Executive Chairman
Ryan Smith Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Blaine Hobson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REAL MATTERS INC.-17.44%1 062
ORACLE CORPORATION29.76%242 044
SAP SE7.82%166 312
INTUIT INC.21.61%124 937
SERVICENOW, INC.-16.53%90 719
DOCUSIGN, INC.8.40%46 949