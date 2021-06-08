TSX rises 0.15% to 20,065.92

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.15 percent to 20,065.92

* Leading the index were Real Matters Inc , up 6.8%, Air Canada, up 6.3%, and CAE Inc, higher by 5%.

* Lagging shares were Spin Master Corp, down 4.5%, Dundee Precious Metals Inc, down 3.3%, and Pan American Silver Corp, lower by 3.2%.

* On the TSX 125 issues rose and 98 fell as a 1.3-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 29 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 246.5 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Blackberry Ltd, Suncor Energy Inc and Bce Inc.

* The TSX's energy group rose 0.60 points, or 0.4%, while the financials sector slipped 0.30 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 1.16%, or $0.8, to $70.03 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.95%, or $0.68, to $72.17 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 15.1% for the year.

This summary was machine generated June 8 at 21:08 GMT.