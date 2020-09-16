Log in
Real Nutriceutical : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AND CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

09/16/2020 | 05:10am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

REAL NUTRICEUTICAL GROUP LIMITED

瑞 年 國 際 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(STOCK CODE: 2010)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

AND CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

Reference is made to the announcement dated 10 January 2019 (the ''Announcement'') by Real Nutriceutical Group Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') in relation to the appointment of Independent non-executive Directors and change in composition of Board Committees. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcement.

The Company would like to provide additional information in relation to Mr. Yuen Ching Bor Stephen's biographical details as follows:

Mr. Yuen, (Chinese Alias: ), was a non-executive director and chairman of the board of Affluent Partners Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1466), from February 2018 to October 2019.

Mr. Yuen is currently an (i) Independent non-executive Director of Winson Holdings Hong Kong Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 6812) and formerly listed on the GEM Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 8421) and

  1. Independent non-executive Director of Li Bao Ge Group Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1869).

Save as disclosed above, all other information and content set out in the Announcement remain unchanged.

On behalf of the Board

Real Nutriceutical Group Limited

Mr. Leung Wai

Mr. Kwan Sai Bun,

Dr. Chow Pok Yu,

Ms. Yan, Vivian

Man, Raymond

Daniels

Augustine

Executive Directors

Hong Kong, 16 September 2020

- 1 -

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Leung Wai Man, Raymond, Mr. Kwan Sai Bun, Daniels, Dr. Chow Pok Yu, Augustine, and Ms. Yan, Vivian, and the Independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Ngai Wah Sang, Mr. Wong Kwok On and Mr. Yuen Ching Bor Stephen.

- 2 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Real Nutriceutical Group Limited published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 09:09:04 UTC
