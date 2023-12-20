Realia Properties Inc. reported earnings results for the full year ended December 31, 2022. For the full year, the company reported sales was CAD 3.33 million compared to CAD 4.02 million a year ago. Revenue was CAD 4.69 million compared to CAD 5.18 million a year ago.

Net loss was CAD 0.313333 million compared to net income of CAD 2.08 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.01 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.01 a year ago.