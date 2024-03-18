R?alit's is a developer of innovative solutions for creating smarter, more environmentally friendly territories. Thanks to its dual role as project manager (housing, managed housing, stores, offices, business premises etc.) and user manager (operation of service residences for seniors, student residences, leisure complexes and health centers), R?alit's creates projects that meet the challenges of cities and towns by offering them greater meaning, value and attractiveness. Placing itself as the first mission-driven company in the contracting sector, R?alit's is committed to balancing its for-profit status with the task of serving public interest.