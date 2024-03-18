Realites : Jean Rottner appointed Executive Director
Jean Rottner will be responsible for implementing the Group's global strategy and operational management.
According to Réalités, Jean Rottner will play a leading role in developing the company's presence in all its markets.
His mission will include overseeing the company's performance, innovation and transformation, its financial and international development, and the coordination of support functions.
