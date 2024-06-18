Realites: in exclusive negotiations to sell a subsidiary
Completion is scheduled for the second half of 2024, subject to the necessary approvals.
This sale supports Réalités' refocusing on real estate.
LWS Hospitality will continue its activities with Realites now a minority shareholder, capitalizing on synergies and growth potential.
The transaction will strengthen Realites' cash position to accelerate its strategic transformation.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction