Realites: towards acquisition of the Bauer stadium
The two groups explain that they 'share the same vision of the overall project at the service of the Territory, the Club, supporters and all local residents'. The exclusive negotiation period runs until September 2024.
Work on the Bauer stadium (which will be expanded to 9,834 seats) and the Bauer Box (30,600 m2) is progressing on schedule. A training site for the 2024 Olympics, the stadium will continue to host Red Star FC's home matches.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction