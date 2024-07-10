Realites: towards acquisition of the Bauer stadium

Realites announces that it has entered into an exclusive agreement with Todd Interests concerning the sale of the Bauer stadium (Saint-Ouen) and its operation, with the possibility of adding to the operation a yet-to-be-determined surface area in the 'Bauer Box' program under consideration.



The two groups explain that they 'share the same vision of the overall project at the service of the Territory, the Club, supporters and all local residents'. The exclusive negotiation period runs until September 2024.



Work on the Bauer stadium (which will be expanded to 9,834 seats) and the Bauer Box (30,600 m2) is progressing on schedule. A training site for the 2024 Olympics, the stadium will continue to host Red Star FC's home matches.



