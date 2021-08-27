RealNetworks : OBJECTIVE OF THE PLAN (Form 8-K)

OBJECTIVE OF THE PLAN

The objective of the RealNetworks' Executive MBO Plan is to reward participants for their contribution to the company's success and ensure market competitiveness as we work to attract and retain high caliber talent. RealNetworks has adopted this plan to reward high performance consistent with our core business objectives. The Executive MBO Plan is administered under RealNetworks' 2005 Stock Incentive Plan, as amended and restated.

EFFECTIVE DATE

The effective date of the 2021 Executive MBO Plan is January 1, 2021 - December 31, 2021. Payout, if earned, will be made by no later than March 15, 2022.

PLAN METRICS

Total attainment for the target period is based on (i) revenue (weighted at 50%, split evenly between Company revenue and SAFR revenue), (ii) contribution margin by reportable segment (weighted at 25%), and (iii) strategic leadership and business objectives (weighted at 25%).

Contribution margin by reportable segment is a non-GAAP measure that we define as operating income (loss) including other income (expense) net, but excluding the impact of the following: depreciation and amortization, acquisitions related intangible asset amortization, stock-based compensation, restructuring and other charges, and lease exit and related charges.

MBO PAYOUT MECHANICS

Any bonuses payable pursuant to the Plan may be payable in the form of cash or fully vested equity, or a combination thereof.

Revenue Metric:

In order to encourage revenue growth year over year, performance under 90% of the revenue target goal will not be rewarded.

Attainment Incentive Payout No Payout 90% - 100% 50% - 100% 100% - 120%+ 100% - 200%*

* Payout for revenue results will have a maximum payout of 200%. Payout is capped at 125% if contribution margin is attained at less than 100% of target.

Adjusted EBITDA Metric:

In order to maintain fiscal responsibility, performance lower than $2,000,000 (or $5,000,000 depending on the executive) below contribution margin target will not be rewarded.