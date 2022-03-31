Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Realogy Holdings Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RLGY   US75605Y1064

REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP.

(RLGY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Advanced Notice: ERA Venture Real Estate Press Release Announcement

03/31/2022 | 11:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MADISON, N.J., (March 29, 2022) - ERA® Real Estate, a global franchising leader within the Realogy family of brands, today announced the affiliation of ERA Venture Real Estate. The company is based in Crossville, Tenn., and serves Eastern Tennessee with a focus on Cumberland County.

Broker/owner Leslie Price started her real estate career in 2015 after retiring from a 24-year career in the commercial risk segment of the insurance industry. In 2018, she established her brokerage with the founding principles of professionalism, integrity and compassion. The firm serves a variety of clients, from first-time homebuyers to empty nesters. In addition, a considerable segment of the company's business is comprised of second homes and vacation rental properties.

Crossville, Tenn., is a small, but growing town with old-world charm, offering a highly affordable cost of living that is particularly attractive to retirees. Centrally located between Nashville and Knoxville, Crossville is often referred to as the Golf Capital of Tennessee thanks to several championship courses. The surrounding areas are easily accessible to award-winning state parks, as well as local attractions like Cumberland County Play House, Fall Creek Falls, Cumberland Mountain State Park and Chestnut Hill Winery.

Details:

  • Price intends to grow her firm through selective recruiting of like-minded, collaborative and caring agents who can leverage ERA® Real Estate's business building tools, extensive marketing materials and global referral network to support growth and uphold the company's high standards.
  • Agents will benefit from the ERA network's wide array of resources to support increased productivity and client acquisition, including the brand's proven learning and training platform, Team ERA University.
  • Price will leverage the ERA brand's high credibility to build productive relationships with consumers, while also tapping into the ERA's best-in-class marketing resources and tools to help empower agent growth and productivity, including ERA Moves, an automated platform offering discounts and a concierge service for clients to use during the moving process.
  • The company contributes to several community organizations, including the United Fund, Toys for Tots, the Lions Club and Rotary.
  • According to the National Association of REALTORS®, the median sales price in Crossville, Tenn., is $270,000, while homes in Cumberland County are selling at a median price of $275,000.

Quotes:

"Leslie's success in real estate is a testament to her entrepreneurial spirit and unwavering commitment to both her clients and agents. Her reputation for helping her clients achieve the dream of homeownership aligns with her intention to bring her agents increased opportunities to advance their own financial goals. Her affiliation with ERA positions her company to tap into the brand's powerful tools and programs to help drive growth and supercharge agent productivity. We are proud to partner with Leslie and her team and we look forward to supporting their continued success." - Sherry Chris, President and CEO of ERA®Real Estate

"When we were an independent firm, it was my intention to be the absolute best, to exceed expectations and build an impeccable reputation based on trust and proven results that would benefit my clients and agents alike. Now, being backed by the powerful ERA brand's advanced technology, proven training and learning, sophisticated marketing and global reputation, we will now exceed these goals. I'm thrilled to join a brand that is as focused on client services as they are in making sure we have the tools we need to grow and thrive in our market."- Leslie Price, Broker/Owner, ERA Venture Real Estate

About ERA Real EstateERA ®Real Estate knows that real estate is as local as it gets. We believe that our core business values of collaboration, innovation, diversity and growth are needed more than ever. As a global leader in the residential real estate industry for nearly 50 years, ERA features a powerful network of like-minded entrepreneurs supported by the brand's game-changing technology, products and powerful lead generation.

The ERA Real Estate network includes more than 39,000 affiliated brokers and independent sales associates and approximately 2,350 offices throughout the United States and 33 other countries and territories.

ERA Franchise Systems LLC (www.ERA.com) which operates the ERA Real Estate system, is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global provider of real estate services. ERA Real Estate information is available at www.ExploreERA.com.

Media Contacts:
Marie VanAssendelft

ERA® Real Estate
973-407-2209
Marie.Vanassendelft@era.com

Randi Rispoli

ERA® Real Estate
973-407-5241
Randi.Rispoli@era.com

Disclaimer

Realogy Holdings Corp. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 15:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP.
11:36aADVANCED NOTICE : ERA Venture Real Estate Press Release Announcement
PU
10:56aREALOGY : BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS® REAL ESTATE LAUNCHES “BE BETTER” PODCAST
PU
03/30Cartus Declares the Future of Mobility is HERE, and it's Flexible!
PR
03/29REALOGY : CLOSES SALE OF TITLE INSURANCE UNDERWRITER - Form 8-K
PU
03/29REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/29SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Enjoy Afternoon Boost
MT
03/29SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Mixed Tuesday Afternoon
MT
03/29Realogy, Centerbridge Partner With Title Resources Over Launch of Insurance Underwritin..
MT
03/25MYRTLE BEACH'S OWN CENTURY 21 THE HA : The century 21® art bartlett 2100 cup
PR
03/24Century 21 real estate llc announces number one franchised company, offices, producers ..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 871 M - -
Net income 2022 326 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 778 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,83x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 884 M 1 884 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 9 748
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Realogy Holdings Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 15,95 $
Average target price 22,80 $
Spread / Average Target 42,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ryan M. Schneider President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Charlotte C. Simonelli Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Michael J. Williams Independent Chairman
Muhammad Rizwan Akhtar Co-CTO & Executive VP-Business Technology
Nashira W. Layade Co-CTO & Executive VP-Business Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP.-5.12%1 884
COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-26.45%14 766
CHINA RESOURCES MIXC LIFESTYLE SERVICES LIMITED5.64%11 198
OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-37.44%5 668
POLY PROPERTY SERVICES CO., LTD.-6.77%4 040
GREENTOWN SERVICE GROUP CO. LTD.9.72%3 276