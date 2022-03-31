Advanced Notice: ERA Venture Real Estate Press Release Announcement

MADISON, N.J., (March 29, 2022) - ERA® Real Estate, a global franchising leader within the Realogy family of brands, today announced the affiliation of ERA Venture Real Estate. The company is based in Crossville, Tenn., and serves Eastern Tennessee with a focus on Cumberland County.

Broker/owner Leslie Price started her real estate career in 2015 after retiring from a 24-year career in the commercial risk segment of the insurance industry. In 2018, she established her brokerage with the founding principles of professionalism, integrity and compassion. The firm serves a variety of clients, from first-time homebuyers to empty nesters. In addition, a considerable segment of the company's business is comprised of second homes and vacation rental properties.

Crossville, Tenn., is a small, but growing town with old-world charm, offering a highly affordable cost of living that is particularly attractive to retirees. Centrally located between Nashville and Knoxville, Crossville is often referred to as the Golf Capital of Tennessee thanks to several championship courses. The surrounding areas are easily accessible to award-winning state parks, as well as local attractions like Cumberland County Play House, Fall Creek Falls, Cumberland Mountain State Park and Chestnut Hill Winery.

Details:

Price intends to grow her firm through selective recruiting of like-minded, collaborative and caring agents who can leverage ERA ® Real Estate's business building tools, extensive marketing materials and global referral network to support growth and uphold the company's high standards.

Real Estate's business building tools, extensive marketing materials and global referral network to support growth and uphold the company's high standards. Agents will benefit from the ERA network's wide array of resources to support increased productivity and client acquisition, including the brand's proven learning and training platform, Team ERA University.

Price will leverage the ERA brand's high credibility to build productive relationships with consumers, while also tapping into the ERA's best-in-class marketing resources and tools to help empower agent growth and productivity, including ERA Moves, an automated platform offering discounts and a concierge service for clients to use during the moving process.

The company contributes to several community organizations, including the United Fund, Toys for Tots, the Lions Club and Rotary.

According to the National Association of REALTORS®, the median sales price in Crossville, Tenn., is $270,000, while homes in Cumberland County are selling at a median price of $275,000.

Quotes:

"Leslie's success in real estate is a testament to her entrepreneurial spirit and unwavering commitment to both her clients and agents. Her reputation for helping her clients achieve the dream of homeownership aligns with her intention to bring her agents increased opportunities to advance their own financial goals. Her affiliation with ERA positions her company to tap into the brand's powerful tools and programs to help drive growth and supercharge agent productivity. We are proud to partner with Leslie and her team and we look forward to supporting their continued success." - Sherry Chris, President and CEO of ERA®Real Estate

"When we were an independent firm, it was my intention to be the absolute best, to exceed expectations and build an impeccable reputation based on trust and proven results that would benefit my clients and agents alike. Now, being backed by the powerful ERA brand's advanced technology, proven training and learning, sophisticated marketing and global reputation, we will now exceed these goals. I'm thrilled to join a brand that is as focused on client services as they are in making sure we have the tools we need to grow and thrive in our market."- Leslie Price, Broker/Owner, ERA Venture Real Estate

About ERA Real EstateERA ®Real Estate knows that real estate is as local as it gets. We believe that our core business values of collaboration, innovation, diversity and growth are needed more than ever. As a global leader in the residential real estate industry for nearly 50 years, ERA features a powerful network of like-minded entrepreneurs supported by the brand's game-changing technology, products and powerful lead generation.

The ERA Real Estate network includes more than 39,000 affiliated brokers and independent sales associates and approximately 2,350 offices throughout the United States and 33 other countries and territories.

ERA Franchise Systems LLC (www.ERA.com) which operates the ERA Real Estate system, is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global provider of real estate services. ERA Real Estate information is available at www.ExploreERA.com.

Media Contacts:

Marie VanAssendelft

ERA® Real Estate

973-407-2209

Marie.Vanassendelft@era.com

Randi Rispoli

ERA® Real Estate

973-407-5241

Randi.Rispoli@era.com