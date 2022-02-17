Log in
    RLGY   US75605Y1064

REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP.

(RLGY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate  - 02/17 10:58:33 pm
18.3800 USD   +1.55%
05:12pREALOGY : Fourth Quarter 2021 Fact Sheet
PU
05:12pPRESENTATION : Fourth Quarter 2021 Webcast Presentation (Slides)
PU
05:08pREALOGY HOLDINGS : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
PRESENTATION: Fourth Quarter 2021 Webcast Presentation (Slides)

02/17/2022 | 05:12pm EST
EARNINGS CALL

FY 2021

MANAGEMENT

PRESENTERS

RYAN SCHNEIDER

Chief Executive Officer and President

CHARLOTTE SIMONELLI

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

ALICIA SWIFT

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Financial Planning & Analysis

2

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. The Company desires to take advantage of the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this statement for the express purpose of availing itself of the protections of the safe harbor with respect to all forward-looking statements. Therefore, the Company wishes to caution each participant to consider carefully the specific factors discussed with each forward-looking statement in this presentation and other factors contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the captions "Forward-Looking Statements", "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" as such factors in some cases have affected, and in the future (together with other factors) could affect, the ability of the Company to implement its business strategy and may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements expressed

herein. Forward-looking statements and projections are inherently subject to significant economic, competitive, and other uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of management, including, among others, the ongoing COVID crisis, inventory levels, interest rates, and uncertainties related to the continued strength of the housing market. The information contained in this presentation is as of February 17,2022. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information or the forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information or otherwise. RECIPIENTS ARE STRONGLY ADVISED TO READ THE COMPANY'S FILINGS WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain financial measures, as used in this presentation, are supplemental measures of the Company's performance that are not Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") measures. Refer to slides 22-24 of this presentation and Tables 1a, 5a, 5b, 6a, 6b, 7, 8a, 8b and 9 of the February 17th press release announcing fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results for the definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures, a reconciliation of these measures to their most comparable GAAP measures, and the Company's explanation of why it believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors.

Because of the forward-looking nature of the Company's forecasted non-GAAP financial measures, specific quantifications of the amounts that would be required to reconcile

forecasted Operating EBITDA to forecasted net income are not determinable without unreasonable efforts. The Company believes that there is a degree of volatility with respect to certain of the Company's GAAP measures which preclude the Company from providing accurate forecasted GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations. The Company believes that providing estimates of the amounts that would be required to reconcile the range of the non-GAAP measures to forecasted GAAP measures would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors for the reasons identified above.

NAR data referenced herein is based on NAR's most recent public estimates, which are subject to review and revision. Factors that may impact the comparability of the Company's homesale statistics to NAR are outlined in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021 and its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

3

REALOGY OVERVIEW

THE REALOGY STORY

​As a residential real estate leader, Realogy ismoving the industry to what's next, revolutionizing the transaction with unrivaled data, technology innovation, and products at unparalleled scale.

2022 represents the start of Realogy's next chapter. Our vision includes greater organic growth

and strategic M&A in our core business as well as M&A and investments in adjacent businesses and in technology to further accelerate growth.. And we also see opportunities for M&A and investments in adjacent businesses and in technology to further accelerate our

transformation.

• Total addressable residential real estate homesale transaction market estimated at $2.6 trillion1

• Total addressable residential real estate existing homesale units ~six million2

Realogy'sfully scaled modelincludes brokerage, franchise, title, mortgage, and relocation​

Industry-leadingmarket share

Attractiveprofitability and free cash flowas well as investments for strategic growth

Well-recognizedglobal brands,national distribution network, and luxury leadership

•Industry-differentiated open ecosystemwith a build, buy, and partner approach​

• Journey to simplify and integrate the real estate transaction

1 U.S. Census Bureau and National Association of Realtors based on 2021 transaction volume

5

2 National Association of Realtors based on 2021 transaction volume

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Realogy Holdings Corp. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 22:08:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 753 M - -
Net income 2021 311 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 196 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,52x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 110 M 2 110 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,56x
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 9 335
Free-Float 98,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 18,10 $
Average target price 22,25 $
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ryan M. Schneider President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Charlotte C. Simonelli Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Michael J. Williams Independent Chairman
Muhammad Rizwan Akhtar Co-CTO & Executive VP-Business Technology
Nashira W. Layade Co-CTO & Executive VP-Business Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP.7.67%2 110
COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED8.03%21 760
CHINA RESOURCES MIXC LIFESTYLE SERVICES LIMITED22.83%13 313
OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-23.13%6 938
POLY PROPERTY SERVICES CO., LTD.-9.14%4 086
GREENTOWN SERVICE GROUP CO. LTD.19.44%3 578