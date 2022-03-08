Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Realogy Holdings Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RLGY   US75605Y1064

REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP.

(RLGY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Realogy : BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS® REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCES 2021 TOP INDUSTRY PERFORMERS

03/08/2022 | 12:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Companies, Teams and Sales Associates Recognized Across Global Real Estate Network in Brand's Production Awards

MADISON, N.J. (March 8, 2022) - Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC has announced its 2021 production award recipients for companies, teams and sales associates across its global network. Honorees represent the BHGRE® brand's highest-ranked performers among more than 12,600 affiliated sales professionals and approximately 410 offices across the United States, Australia, Canada, Jamaica and The Bahamas. Winners reflect the top producers in both closed units and sales volume.

"I am proud of the dedication and exceptional guest service our affiliated agents, brokers, teams and companies put into practice every day," said Sherry Chris, President and CEO of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. "The BHGRE® network continues to embrace the future of the real estate industry, providing the best possible experience for their clients and communities. We are thrilled to honor this year's strongest performers who have demonstrated relentless drive and tremendous passion in the pursuit of excellence."

Top ranking, performance-based winners include:

Company Rankings: Units

  1. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene
  2. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers
  3. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group
  4. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Good Life Group
  5. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Kansas City Homes
  6. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Big Hill
  7. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Reliance Partners
  8. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Paracle
  9. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate BloomTree Realty
  10. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Main Street Properties

Company Rankings: Volume

  1. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene
  2. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers
  3. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group
  4. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Reliance Partners
  5. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Kansas City Homes
  6. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Good Life Group
  7. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Advantage Realty
  8. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate BloomTree Realty
  9. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Thrive
  10. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Paracle

Team Ranking: Units

  1. The Jon Murray Group, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Big Hill
  2. Cam & Sean's Real Estate Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Desert Lifestyle Properties
  3. BHG Native American Group Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Native American Group
  4. Copper Real Estate Group, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Good Life Group
  5. Guide Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate 43° North
  6. Market Makers, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Paracle
  7. Palmetto Preferred Homes Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Medley
  8. The Jamie Day Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Big Hill
  9. Impact International Group, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Preferred Properties
  10. Spencer Hasch Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate homecity

Team Ranking: Volume

  1. Guide Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate 43° North
  2. Cam & Sean's Real Estate Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Desert Lifestyle Properties
  3. BHG Native American Group Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Native American Group
  4. The Wilcox Group, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene
  5. Sarah Conway Properties Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene
  6. Spencer Hasch Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate homecity
  7. Copper Real Estate Group, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Good Life Group
  8. The Elmi Group, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene
  9. Impact International Group, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Preferred Properties
  10. The Jon Murray Group, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Big Hill

Agent Ranking: Units

  1. Perry Butler, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Paracle
  2. Tobe Turpen, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Steinborn & Associates
  3. Shaun Urwin, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate 43° North
  4. Jonathan Correa, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Hank Correa Realty
  5. Darcey Deetz, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Desert Lifestyle Properties
  6. Rhonda Maehl, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Welcome Home
  7. Angelia Dodson, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Medley
  8. Lisa Cunningham, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate 43° North
  9. Debbie Rudd, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate First Realty Group
  10. Kim Wade, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Central

Agent Ranking: Volume

  1. Samantha Huang, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Thrive
  2. Perry Butler, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Paracle
  3. Shaun Urwin, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate 43° North
  4. Kathy Vendel, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Reliance Partners
  5. Kathy Justice, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Main Street Properties
  6. Betty Johnson, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene
  7. Lisa Cunningham, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate 43° North
  8. Cindy Gee, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Reliance Partners
  9. Joe Ventura, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Thrive
  10. Kerri O'Hara, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate 43° North


Owner Ranking: Units

  1. David Medley, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Medley
  2. Christian Cobo, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Elite
  3. Steffany Farmer, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Legacy

Owner Ranking: Volume

  1. Raymond Zogob, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate BloomTree Realty

Kevin Cesario, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate By The Sea*

  • Christian Cobo, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Elite

Bryan Drakulich, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Drakulich Realty*

  • David Medley, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Medley

*Designate - joined brand in 2021

Owner-Led Team Ranking: Units

  1. The Misty SOLDwisch Home Selling Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Innovations
  2. The Star Home Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Star Homes
  3. Team Kiriu, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Advantage Realty

Owner-Led Team Ranking: Volume

  1. Team Kiriu, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Advantage Realty
  2. The Misty SOLDwisch Home Selling Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Innovations
  3. The Star Home Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Star Homes

Rookie of the Year

Celebrating the success of a recent licensee, this award is a performance and nomination-based award given to one top rookie, nation-wide, with the highest closed unit count for 2021 and one top rookie, nationwide, with the highest volume for 2021.

Units & Volume
Emily Ware, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Good Life Group

Brokerage Net Growth Awards

This award recognizes the top three brokerages with the highest percentage growth of volume comparing the award year to the previous year. The award is given across three volume categories based on 2021 performance.

$350 million in volume and above
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Journey - 63.72%

$75 million to $349.9 million in volume
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Pristine - 189.98%

$74.9 million and below
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Macy & Co. - 94.61%

Most Productive Brokerage

This award honors companies as being the "most productive brokerages," based on per person productivity using the average agent count for 2021. The award is given across volume and units based on the size of the company.

Brokerage with >100 Sales Professionals - Volume

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Advantage Realty

Brokerage with >100 Sales Professionals - Units

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Steinborn & Associates

Brokerage with < 100 Sales Professionals - Units & Volume

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Hank Correa Realty

About Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a dynamic real estate brand that offers a full range of services to brokers, sales associates and home buyers and sellers. Using innovative technology, sophisticated business systems and the broad appeal of a lifestyle brand, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC embodies the future of the real estate industry while remaining grounded in the tradition of home. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

The growing Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network includes more than 12,600 independent sales associates and more than 410 offices serving home buyers and sellers across the United States, Canada, Jamaica, The Bahamas and Australia.

Better Homes & Gardens® is a registered trademark of Meredith Corporation licensed to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC and used with permission. An Equal Opportunity Company. Equal Housing Opportunity. Each Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate Franchise is independently owned and operated.

Media Contact:

Marie VanAssendelft
973.407.2209
Marie.vanassendelft@bhgre.com

Disclaimer

Realogy Holdings Corp. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 17:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP.
12:33pREALOGY : Better homes and gardens® real estate announces 2021 top industry performers
PU
12:33pREALOGY : Better homes and gardens® real estate reveals 2021 excellence award winners
PU
12:01pColdwell Banker Commercial Announces 2021 Top Award Winners
PR
03/04INSIDER SELL : Realogy Holdings
MT
03/04The masiello group wins top 25 award from realogy leads group
PR
03/03REALOGY : Era® real estate expands presence in the sunshine state with affiliation of cora..
PU
03/02Coldwell Banker Celebrates Tim Allen as the No. 1 Agent in the Nation
PR
03/02JPMorgan Adjusts Realogy Holdings' Price Target to $22 from $21, Maintains Overweight R..
MT
03/02Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo, and Team again honored as No. 1 Coldwell Banker Team Nationally
PR
03/02Coldwell Banker Celebrates The Jills Zeder Group as the No. 1 Top Large Team in the Nat..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 871 M - -
Net income 2022 326 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 778 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,60x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 787 M 1 787 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 9 748
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Realogy Holdings Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 15,33 $
Average target price 22,80 $
Spread / Average Target 48,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ryan M. Schneider President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Charlotte C. Simonelli Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Michael J. Williams Independent Chairman
Muhammad Rizwan Akhtar Co-CTO & Executive VP-Business Technology
Nashira W. Layade Co-CTO & Executive VP-Business Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP.-8.80%1 787
COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-4.28%19 239
CHINA RESOURCES MIXC LIFESTYLE SERVICES LIMITED4.81%11 125
OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-55.30%4 049
POLY PROPERTY SERVICES CO., LTD.-13.62%3 748
GREENTOWN SERVICE GROUP CO. LTD.2.64%3 068