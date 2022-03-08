Realogy : BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS® REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCES 2021 TOP INDUSTRY PERFORMERS

Companies, Teams and Sales Associates Recognized Across Global Real Estate Network in Brand's Production Awards

MADISON, N.J. (March 8, 2022) - Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC has announced its 2021 production award recipients for companies, teams and sales associates across its global network. Honorees represent the BHGRE® brand's highest-ranked performers among more than 12,600 affiliated sales professionals and approximately 410 offices across the United States, Australia, Canada, Jamaica and The Bahamas. Winners reflect the top producers in both closed units and sales volume.

"I am proud of the dedication and exceptional guest service our affiliated agents, brokers, teams and companies put into practice every day," said Sherry Chris, President and CEO of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. "The BHGRE® network continues to embrace the future of the real estate industry, providing the best possible experience for their clients and communities. We are thrilled to honor this year's strongest performers who have demonstrated relentless drive and tremendous passion in the pursuit of excellence."

Top ranking, performance-based winners include:

Company Rankings: Units

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Good Life Group Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Kansas City Homes Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Big Hill Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Reliance Partners Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Paracle Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate BloomTree Realty Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Main Street Properties

Company Rankings: Volume

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Reliance Partners Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Kansas City Homes Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Good Life Group Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Advantage Realty Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate BloomTree Realty Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Thrive Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Paracle

Team Ranking: Units

The Jon Murray Group, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Big Hill Cam & Sean's Real Estate Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Desert Lifestyle Properties BHG Native American Group Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Native American Group Copper Real Estate Group, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Good Life Group Guide Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate 43° North Market Makers, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Paracle Palmetto Preferred Homes Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Medley The Jamie Day Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Big Hill Impact International Group, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Preferred Properties Spencer Hasch Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate homecity

Team Ranking: Volume

Guide Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate 43° North Cam & Sean's Real Estate Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Desert Lifestyle Properties BHG Native American Group Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Native American Group The Wilcox Group, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene Sarah Conway Properties Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene Spencer Hasch Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate homecity Copper Real Estate Group, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Good Life Group The Elmi Group, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene Impact International Group, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Preferred Properties The Jon Murray Group, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Big Hill

Agent Ranking: Units

Perry Butler, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Paracle Tobe Turpen, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Steinborn & Associates Shaun Urwin, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate 43° North Jonathan Correa, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Hank Correa Realty Darcey Deetz, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Desert Lifestyle Properties Rhonda Maehl, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Welcome Home Angelia Dodson, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Medley Lisa Cunningham, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate 43° North Debbie Rudd, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate First Realty Group Kim Wade, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Central

Agent Ranking: Volume

Samantha Huang, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Thrive Perry Butler, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Paracle Shaun Urwin, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate 43° North Kathy Vendel, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Reliance Partners Kathy Justice, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Main Street Properties Betty Johnson, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene Lisa Cunningham, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate 43° North Cindy Gee, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Reliance Partners Joe Ventura, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Thrive Kerri O'Hara, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate 43° North



Owner Ranking: Units

David Medley, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Medley Christian Cobo, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Elite Steffany Farmer, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Legacy

Owner Ranking: Volume

Raymond Zogob, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate BloomTree Realty

Kevin Cesario, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate By The Sea*

Christian Cobo, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Elite

Bryan Drakulich, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Drakulich Realty*

David Medley, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Medley

*Designate - joined brand in 2021

Owner-Led Team Ranking: Units

The Misty SOLDwisch Home Selling Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Innovations The Star Home Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Star Homes Team Kiriu, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Advantage Realty

Owner-Led Team Ranking: Volume

Team Kiriu, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Advantage Realty The Misty SOLDwisch Home Selling Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Innovations The Star Home Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Star Homes

Rookie of the Year

Celebrating the success of a recent licensee, this award is a performance and nomination-based award given to one top rookie, nation-wide, with the highest closed unit count for 2021 and one top rookie, nationwide, with the highest volume for 2021.

Units & Volume

Emily Ware, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Good Life Group

Brokerage Net Growth Awards

This award recognizes the top three brokerages with the highest percentage growth of volume comparing the award year to the previous year. The award is given across three volume categories based on 2021 performance.

$350 million in volume and above

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Journey - 63.72%

$75 million to $349.9 million in volume

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Pristine - 189.98%

$74.9 million and below

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Macy & Co. - 94.61%

Most Productive Brokerage

This award honors companies as being the "most productive brokerages," based on per person productivity using the average agent count for 2021. The award is given across volume and units based on the size of the company.

Brokerage with >100 Sales Professionals - Volume

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Advantage Realty

Brokerage with >100 Sales Professionals - Units

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Steinborn & Associates

Brokerage with < 100 Sales Professionals - Units & Volume

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Hank Correa Realty

About Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a dynamic real estate brand that offers a full range of services to brokers, sales associates and home buyers and sellers. Using innovative technology, sophisticated business systems and the broad appeal of a lifestyle brand, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC embodies the future of the real estate industry while remaining grounded in the tradition of home. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

The growing Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network includes more than 12,600 independent sales associates and more than 410 offices serving home buyers and sellers across the United States, Canada, Jamaica, The Bahamas and Australia.

Better Homes & Gardens® is a registered trademark of Meredith Corporation licensed to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC and used with permission. An Equal Opportunity Company. Equal Housing Opportunity. Each Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate Franchise is independently owned and operated.

