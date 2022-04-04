Realogy : BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS® REAL ESTATE EXPANDS CALIFORNIA PRESENCE WITH AFFILIATION OF MCQUEEN AND ASSOCIATES

BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS® REAL ESTATE EXPANDS CALIFORNIA PRESENCE WITH AFFILIATION OF MCQUEEN AND ASSOCIATES

MADISON, N.J. (April 4, 2022) - Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC

announced today the affiliation of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate McQueen, based in Westlake Village, Calif., becoming the 29th BHGRE® firm in California while also celebrating its 20-year anniversary in the real estate business.

Established in 2001 and incorporated in 2003, the company is owned and operated by Thomas and Mary McQueen and serves Westlake Village, Thousand Oaks, Newbury Park, Moorpark, Simi Valley, Camarillo, Oxnard, Ventura, Calabasas, Agoura Hills and Malibu.

Mary McQueen started her real estate career in 2001 and co-owned businesses with Thomas. Before obtaining his real estate broker's license, Thomas McQueen enjoyed great success in the restaurant, hotel, and car industries. The pair's past experiences in different service industries have provided them with valuable insights into how to excel in real estate. This winning formula has propelled the success of Mary and her real estate partner, Sally Krebhiel, to be one of the market's top producing teams.

Westlake Village is a thriving, affluent community in the heart of Conejo Valley. The area is an hour's drive to the cultural and economic hub of Los Angeles and an easy commute to other cities in Southern California. Just 11 miles from the coast, Westlake Village boasts sea breezes and a highly desirable Mediterranean climate.

Details:

The firm plans to support client acquisition for its affiliated agents by leveraging BHGRE's powerful listing syndication partnerships, sophisticated digital marketing programs and PinPoint SM , the proprietary BHGRE ® brand tool that taps into consumer behavior data from Better Homes & Gardens magazine and its publisher Dotdash Meredith's customer database of more than 175 million consumers.

, the proprietary BHGRE brand tool that taps into consumer behavior data from Better Homes & Gardens magazine and its publisher Dotdash Meredith's customer database of more than 175 million consumers. Agents will be well positioned for increased productivity with access to Be Better® University, the brand's proven professional development and award-winning learning platform where brokers and agents can attend a live class, watch on-demand learning, or review class materials. Class courses range from luxury certification to productivity training to technology and skill development courses.

The firm will leverage its affiliation with the BHGRE brand to enhance recruiting efforts and expand its footprint into Calabasas and Moorpark.

Mary McQueen, who grew up in Westlake Village and graduated from Westlake Elementary School and Westlake High School, will continue to focus on her sales efforts while Thomas McQueen will continue to manage brokerage operations.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate McQueen has been recognized for their involvement in local food, toy and blood drives, as well as their involvement with their local church.

Realtor.com reports that the median sales price for a home in Westlake Village is $1.2 million, which offers a relative bargain compared to homes in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Quotes:

"Mary and Thomas are a dynamic and experienced duo with deep roots in sales and service excellence. They are strongly committed to maintaining their boutique approach while creating growth opportunities for their agents. The allure of the Westlake Village lifestyle perfectly aligns with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate's positioning, creating tremendous opportunity to connect with potential clients and expand their footprint and market presence."

- Sherry Chris, President & CEO, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate

"We are eager to tap into the power of the highly esteemed Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand to offer our clients even better service and support and to help our agents grow their business. We have been impressed with the dynamic leadership of the brand and the significant investment in tools, technology and platforms that will fuel productivity and increase efficiencies. We also feel a strong alignment with the brand's core values - passion, authenticity, inclusion, growth and excellence - which mirror our own company culture. With Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, we can maintain our boutique feel with the power and resources of a leading brand behind us."

- Mary McQueen, Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate McQueen

"With 20 years of service to our community, we pride ourselves on offering a boutique approach where we exceed expectations, serve as solution providers, and remain focused on the client rather than the transaction. We are now equipped with a powerful and trusted lifestyle brand and a host of digital content and assets that align with today's connected consumer, as well as the ability to offer company-generated leads. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate has a simple, unique and compelling value proposition that is creating tremendous momentum in California that we are excited to tap into to move our business to the next level."

- Thomas McQueen, Broker/Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate McQueen

