Realogy : BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS® REAL ESTATE REVEALS 2021 EXCELLENCE AWARD WINNERS

Brand Celebrates Exceptional Leadership, Superior Service and Business Excellence Across Real Estate Network

MADISON, N.J. (March 8, 2021) -Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC today announced its 2021 nomination-based Excellence Award recipients after celebrating with winners last week during the brand's three-day conference, FUSION, held in Las Vegas, Nevada.

With a network of nearly 12,600 affiliated sales professionals, associates nominated their broker and sales associate peers who have proven to demonstrate exceptional leadership, superior service, and business excellence among four notable categories: Marketing, Community Involvement, Technology, and P.A.I.G.E., the brand's core values, which stand for Passion, Authenticity, Inclusion, Growth and Excellence.

As the only lifestyle brand in real estate, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate introduced a new award this year, honoring a company that has created a beautifully designed office space that is more than a place for work and technology, but an environment that inspires and fosters the BHGRE® brand team-spirit and collaboration.

Based on their exemplary achievements and accolades, category honorees are described as remarkable leaders within the Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network.

"It was wonderful to celebrate in person and honor the affiliated brokers, teams and agents who have continuously demonstrated exceptional leadership and superior service to their clients and communities," said Sherry Chris, President and CEO of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. "We are thrilled to recognize this year's Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Excellence Awards recipients who embody the high standards and values of the BHGRE® brand in its pursuit to always Be Better®."

The Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Excellence Award categories and winners include:

P.A.I.G.E. Award

This award honors one company, one team and one sales professional on their dedication and consistent display of the brand's core values; Passion, Authenticity, Inclusion, Growth and Excellence (P.A.I.G.E.) to expand their business and provide excellent service.

Company

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Base Camp

Sales Team

Team Unger,Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Realty Partners

Sales Professional

Terry Rensman, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Maturo

Community Involvement Award

This award is designed to recognize one company and one sales professional or team that has donated funds, time and/or manpower to help improve the lives of others.

Company

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Thomas Group

Sales Professional

Stacey King, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate 43° North

Marketing Award

This honor is awarded on the merit of a marketing strategy that has significantly benefited the winner's business. Criteria also includes proof of success leveraging brand tools and positioning in their marketing efforts in a unique way through advertising, social media, video or public relations.

Company

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Heritage

Sales Professional

Brittney LaHayne, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Good Life Group

Technology Award

This award recognizes one individual company highly focused on cutting-edge technology and the effective use of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate's technology tools.

Company

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Reliance Partners

Green Door of Distinction

This award recognizes one individual company that has created a beautifully designed office space that is more than a place for work and technology, but an environment that inspires and fosters the BHGRE® brand team-spirit. A collaborative space dedicated to learning, business growth and the embodiment of the core values and standards of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

Company

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans

Rookie of the Year

Celebrating the success of a recent licensee, this award is a performance and nomination-based award given to one top rookie, nation-wide, with the highest closed unit count for 2021 and one top rookie, nationwide, with the highest volume for 2021.

Rookie of the Year - Units & Volume

Emily Ware, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Good Life Group

About Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a dynamic real estate brand that offers a full range of services to brokers, sales associates and home buyers and sellers. Using innovative technology, sophisticated business systems and the broad appeal of a lifestyle brand, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC embodies the future of the real estate industry while remaining grounded in the tradition of home. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

The growing Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network includes nearly 12,600 independent sales associates and more than 410 offices serving home buyers and sellers across the United States, Canada, Jamaica, The Bahamas, and Australia.

Better Homes & Gardens® is a registered trademark of Meredith Corporation licensed to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC and used with permission. An Equal Opportunity Company. Equal Housing Opportunity. Each Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate Franchise is independently owned and operated.

