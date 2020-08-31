Realogy : Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Expands Dramatically Despite COVID-19 Impact On Broader Economy; Brand Attracts Seven New Firms Since March

MADISON, N.J. , Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate , recognized as the real estate industry's lifestyle brand, has already affiliated 13 new firms in 2020 including seven since the start of the pandemic's impact in mid-March. This pace exceeds last year's pace that saw a total of 14 new companies affiliate, which was the strongest growth year since 2012.

Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate added more than $400 million in sales volume during the first half of 2020 and also saw one of its original franchisees, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Masiello Group , renew for a 10-year term. In 2019, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Masiello Group completed 7,155 transaction sides with $1.7 billion in sales volume as one of the top real estate companies in the U.S. and third largest BHGRE affiliate according to REAL Trends.

New franchisees are benefitting from the brand's name recognition and unique lifestyle expertise. This includes PinPoint SM , BHGRE's proprietary predictive marketing tool that utilizes Better Homes & Gardens ® magazine and its publisher Meredith Corporation's customer database of more than 175 million consumers.

The BHGRE brand increased its presence in California where it now has 18 franchisees with nine joining in the last 18 months. This included a merger of top North Monterey firms to create Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Best Life with double the market share of its leading competitor.

The BHGRE brand entered West Virginia for the first time with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Central.

A merger in the Columbia Basin of central Washington created Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Mann Realty with 20% market share.

Basin of central created with 20% market share. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gaetano Marra Homes was the first affiliate in brand history to join the BHGRE network via an entirely virtual process.

"Everything we have done over the last 12 years to build our unique lifestyle brand has prepared us for today's environment. The pace of our growth reflects the power of the brand, the strength of our infrastructure and our unique position in the industry. Our exclusive tools and technology, coupled with comprehensive training and professional development, empower our franchisees and their affiliated agents. Our goal is to help them increase productivity, capture market share and accelerate growth. Our differentiation is clearly recognized and interest in the brand is so strong."

-Sherry Chris, president and CEO, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a dynamic real estate brand that offers a full range of services to brokers, sales associates and home buyers and sellers. Using innovative technology, sophisticated business systems and the broad appeal of a lifestyle brand, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC embodies the future of the real estate industry while remaining grounded in the tradition of home. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

The growing Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network includes more than 12,000 independent sales associates and 360 offices serving home buyers and sellers across the United States, Canada, Jamaica and The Bahamas. The brand announced its expansion into Australia and New Zealand in April of 2018.

Better Homes & Gardens® is a registered trademark of Meredith Corporation licensed to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC and used with permission. An Equal Opportunity Company. Equal Housing Opportunity. Each Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate Franchise is independently owned and operated.

