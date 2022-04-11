Realogy Brokerage Group Leads the Industry with Core Services Offerings

The 2022 RealTrends 500 Core Services rankings names Realogy Brokerage Group as top brokerage for volume of core services transactions including mortgage, title, home warranty, escrow, and property and casualty insurance

MADISON, N.J., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Brokerage Group – part of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the U.S. – leads the real estate industry in number of core services transactions, according to the 2022 RealTrends 500 Core Services list.

Brokerages included on the 2022 RealTrends 500 Core Services list are ranked by the total number of transactions across five categories of services including mortgage, title, home warranty, escrow, and property and casualty insurance. Realogy tops the list with 294,757 core services transactions, notably outperforming its peers in the title transactions category, with approximately 31% more title transactions than the number two spot.

"We remain laser focused on creating the best real estate transaction experience for our affiliated agents, that ultimately benefits our consumers," said M. Ryan Gorman, CEO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate, LLC and president and CEO of Realogy Brokerage Group. We are proud of the relationships with our best-in-class service providers, such as Realogy Title Group and Guaranteed Rate Affinity, and our investments in technology, which have made the transaction process much more efficient and enjoyable for all involved."

Realogy Brokerage Group's successful implementation of its core services reflects the company's broader strategy to offer a simplified home transaction process that addresses the comprehensive needs of a buyer or seller. With a unique business model encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses, as well as a mortgage joint venture, Realogy puts brokers and agents in a position to deliver value throughout a property's lifecycle as the company continues to simplify and integrate the real estate transaction for consumers.

"We understand that consumers value an easy, frictionless experience, and service is key to a real estate professional's success," said Don Casey, President and CEO of Realogy Title Group. "We're thrilled to work with our Realogy Brokerage Group partners to deliver a quality, fully integrated transaction."

About Realogy Brokerage Group

Realogy Brokerage Group, a leading residential real estate brokerage company operates a full-service real estate brokerage business with approximately 675 owned and operated brokerage offices with approximately 56,000 independent sales agents principally under the Coldwell Banker® , Corcoran® , and Sotheby's International Realty® brand names in many of the largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. Realogy Brokerage Group is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY).

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. As the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, Realogy supported approximately 1.5 million home transactions in 2021. The company's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Realogy fuels the productivity of its approximately 196,700 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 136,700 independent sales agents in 118 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for 11 consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work four years in a row, named one of LinkedIn's Top Companies in the U.S. the past two years, and honored on the Forbes list of World's Best Employers 2021.

