Realogy Celebrates Graduation of 45 Participants from Ascend: The Executive Leadership Experience(SM)

First-of-its-kind, year-long leadership development program completes seventh cohort, paving a path for a rising group of brokerage professionals and aspiring executives

MADISON, N.J., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) today celebrated the seventh graduating class of Ascend: The Executive Leadership ExperienceSM ('Ascend'). The cohort includes 45 aspiring real estate leaders, including professionals representing each of Realogy's six real estate brokerage brands, and, for the first time, participants from its service businesses including Realogy Title Group and Cartus.

Ascend is a first-of-its-kind program in real estate, designed to provide rising leaders with the skillset and tools to help shape the future of the industry. Participants have a unique opportunity to engage in a rigorous 46-week educational journey, with a variety of courses run by renowned industry trailblazers, to hone their personal and professional leadership acumen.

Realogy offers the program to its brand-affiliated real estate broker-owners, senior members of large multi-office franchisees, and high-performing individuals from its service businesses, helping companies identify future executives and potential leadership successors. Since its launch in 2015, Ascend has now graduated more than 230 participants, approximately 45 percent of which have since become owners of their own businesses.

"As ambassadors for our industry, we recognize the need to place a collective emphasis on identifying and nurturing the potential of the diverse generation of rising leaders that are going to shape the future of real estate," said Sue Yannaccone, president and CEO, Realogy Franchise Group. "Ascend has developed a proven approach to arming our most ambitious professionals with the tools not only for running a profitable business, but also for upholding a company culture of excellence and equity. I'm extremely proud of this year's Ascend graduates, and I can't wait to see how they'll put their learnings into practice in the coming years."

Ascend features intensive learning experiences that prepare participants to become successful brokerage and business leaders by challenging them to grow in three core areas identified in the program's mission statement: Leading Self. Leading Others. Leading Organizations.® This year, the company will also be launching ACCELERATE, Powered by Ascend, offering tailored professional development programming for Realogy's Inclusive Ownership Program, an initiative that provides financial assistance and guidance to diverse brokers seeking to affiliate with a Realogy brand.

"Ascend's expanded curriculum and impact is a testament to our participants' genuine commitment to bettering their businesses and our industry at large," said Mike Good, Realogy's executive champion for Ascend. "It's heartening to know that Realogy, along with so many of its affiliated brokerages, is in good hands as this new contingent of leaders helps us to navigate this rapidly evolving real estate landscape."

Feedback from 2022 Ascend Graduates:

"I can't say enough about our wonderful faculty, the incredible content, the comradery you feel with your classmates, and all of the special connections along the way. I feel honored and proud to have gone through Ascend and am grateful that Realogy has this program." – Kim Powell, Coldwell Banker Realty, Lafayette, CA

"It has given me more confidence to lead my peers – it has also allowed me to be more patient when it comes to problem solving. I'm able to identify social styles with co-workers and agents and can effectively target my response in a way that they will hear and receive what I am saying." – Kim Penny, Legacy Properties West Sotheby's International Realty, Durango, CO

"It wasn't just about identifying strengths and weaknesses; it was about how to use what I learned and how to apply it. Ascend provided so much insight, guidance and tools on moving forward with intention and purpose and I am a more effective leader for my team and company." – Lynn Stillman, Realogy Title Group – Title Resources, Dallas, TX

"Ascend has helped me to work toward data-driven strategies, giving me the tools to identify the results those strategies can bring and how to execute effectively." – Tania Moore, Wilkinson & Associates ERA Powered, Charlotte, NC

