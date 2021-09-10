Realogy : ERA® REAL ESTATE EXPANDS PENNSYLVANIA PRESENCE WITH AFFILIATION OF MOUNTAIN REALTY

Top-ranked independent firm in Lancaster becomes ERA Powered

MADISON, N.J. (Sept. 10, 2021) - ERA® Real Estate, a global franchising leader within the Realogy family of brands, announced today that Mountain Realty LLC, based in Lancaster, Penn., has affiliated with the ERA® brand. The company will now do business as Mountain Realty ERA Powered.

The ERA Powered® flexible branding option gives companies a choice to leverage their local brand identity and benefit from the ERAbrand's full suite of learning, marketing and servicing resources.

Broker/owner Nathan Mountain, a top-performing, elite selling broker established the company in 2005 after a highly visible career as a restauranteur. The brokerage, headquartered in Lancaster, currently serves Lancaster and York counties in central Pennsylvania and is known for its commitment to service, expert knowledge and personal touch. Mountain puts the firm's 18 agents first, regularly leading trainings courses and makes himself available day or night for support.

Lancaster, known as the heart of the Amish Country, is home to many top-rated hospitals, revered colleges and universities, as well as iconic manufacturing companies including Johnson & Johnson, Kellogg Company and Pepperidge Farm. Downtown Lancaster is popular for its farm-to-table restaurants, microbreweries and distilleries. Gallery Row, established in 2005, solidified the city as an arts destination. In 2021, U.S. News and World Report rated Lancaster as the 5th best place to retire in the country. The firm handles a high volume of relocation clients who move to the area for job opportunities as well as retirement.

Details:

Mountain will leverage the extensive ERA ® training resources to help support increased productivity for his agents.

The opportunities inherent in the highly collaborative ERA network will provide agents with a wealth of insight, support and referrals to help build their business.

Agents will benefit from the diverse suite of ERA products that will differentiate them in the market, including ERA Moves, TextERA and the Buyer Follow Up program.

Mountain will work with the brand to identify M&A opportunities to expand the company's footprint and gain market share in Central Pennsylvania.

● The firm handles many luxury, farm and historic properties in Central Pennsylvania. The ERA Distinctive Properties SM marketing program will provide another level of differentiation to support the firm's luxury clients.

The agents work with a wide range of clients from first-time homebuyers and down-sizers to luxury buyers (this makes it consistent with the people vs. properties).

Quotes:

'Nathan's strong ties to the community, forged over his many years as a restaurant owner and real estate broker, contribute to an incredible track record of repeat business and steady referral flow. As he entered his third decade in real estate, he knew he needed additional support to expand his business and market share. With the help of the ERA brand's sophisticated marketing, extensive listing distribution and robust referral channels, Nathan is well on his way to ensuring future growth for his firm.'

-Sherry Chris, President and CEO of ERA Real Estate

'As we expanded our firm's agent roster, training became a major priority which was our initial reason for considering affiliation. Then we learned more about the collaborative ERA network and the ability to generate referrals from across the country and around the world, it was clear that the backing of an international brand with best-in-class marketing programs and state-of-the-art technology solutions would clearly support our growth plans.'

-Nathan Mountain, Broker/Owner Mountain Realty ERA Powered

