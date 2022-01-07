Realogy : ERA® REAL ESTATE FORTIFIES ATLANTA PRESENCE WITH AFFILIATION OF ERA FOSTER & BOND

Multicultural firm with focus on agent development joins ERA® Network

MADISON, N.J., (Jan. 7, 2022) - ERA® Real Estate, a global franchising leader within the Realogy family of brands, today announced the affiliation of ERA Foster & Bond. Headquartered in Atlanta, the firm serves the Greater Atlanta market.

The company is led by Rusty Willis and David Wrenn. After nearly 14 years as a managing broker for a large brokerage in Atlanta, Willis joined Wrenn to open Capital City Realty in 2010 and served as qualifying broker. Wrenn started his real estate career in 1995 and quickly earned recognition as a consistently high-performing sales professional. He obtained his broker's license in 2007.

The Atlanta economy is the 10th largest in the country. It ranks fourth in the number of Fortune 500 companies headquartered within city boundaries and is home to seven Fortune 100 companies, including The Coca-Cola Company, Home Depot, United Parcel Service, Delta Air Lines, AT&T Mobility and Newell Rubbermaid.

With more than 242 officially defined neighborhoods, Atlanta offers many diverse living opportunities, from downtown city condos in the three high rise districts to medium- and low-density neighborhoods with single-family homes.

Details:

The backing of global brand with comprehensive business-building resources will factor prominently in recruiting agents to the firm.

With a focus on continuous improvement and professional development, Willis and Wrenn will actively promote the resources available in Team ERA University's proven learning and professional development platform to support increased agent productivity and market share.

The addition of new community-oriented offices in the Atlanta metro will also support increased market share.

Willis and Wrenn will explore M&A opportunities in the Metro Atlanta market to further expand the firm's footprint.

Quotes:

"Rusty and David's wide-ranging experience in new home marketing, sales, development, corporate relocation, leasing and property management, as well as commercial real estate provides a wealth of knowledge for clients and their affiliated agents. Rusty's proven coaching methods to increase productivity combined with David's exceptional and consistent performance as a multi-million-dollar non-competing selling broker create ample opportunities for growth in the growing Atlanta market. We are deeply proud of our partnership with Rusty and David and look forward to supporting their success."

- Sherry Chris, President and CEO of ERA®Real Estate

"As a leadership team, we are very hands-on and believe that the best agents are those that are developed and supported; so that they can make good things happen for their clients. Access to ERA® Real Estate's comprehensive learning programs will complement our existing focus on professional development. Additionally, the robust technology and marketing platforms will help increase agent effectiveness and efficiency, allowing them to spend more time with their clients. Our affiliation with ERA will allow us to make even better things happen for our clients thanks to the sophisticated marketing programs, top-notch technology and an impressive array of value-add programs for buyers and sellers."

- Rusty Willis, Qualifying Broker/Owner ERA Foster & Bond

"The name of our company reflects our commitment to fostering relationships and strengthening the bonds with those we serve. Our reputation in the marketplace as a company focused on the relationship over the transaction will be augmented by ERA's strong value proposition. We are excited by the many tools that will allow us to form deeper relationships with our clients beyond the transaction, such as the ERA Buyer and Seller Follow Up Program. Now we'll have access to a much larger network to support lead generation and client acquisition, which will augment our strong record of repeat business and client referrals."

- David Wrenn, Associate Broker/Owner, ERA Foster & Bond

About ERA Real EstateERA® Real Estate knows that real estate is as local as it gets. We believe that our core business values of collaboration, innovation, diversity and growth are needed more than ever. As a global leader in the residential real estate industry for nearly 50 years, ERA features a powerful network of like-minded entrepreneurs supported by the brand's game-changing technology, products and powerful lead generation.

The ERA Real Estate network includes more than 39,000 affiliated brokers and independent sales associates and approximately 2,350 offices throughout the United States and 33 other countries and territories.

ERA Franchise Systems LLC (www.ERA.com) which operates the ERA Real Estate system, is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global provider of real estate services. ERA Real Estate information is available at www.ExploreERA.com.