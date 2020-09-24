Log in
Realogy : ERA REAL ESTATE FORTIFIES CHICAGO PRESENCE WITH AFFILIATION OF RESULTS REALTY

09/24/2020 | 10:40am EDT

The ERA Powered® branding model allows a company that has invested in building local brand equity to affiliate with the ERA® brand and benefit from the entirety of the brand's platform in marketing, training and operations.

Judy Cox, a 20-year real estate veteran who established Results Realty in 2013, has operated as both an independent brokerage and a franchised operation over the course of her career. Her company currently has more than 40 agents.

The Greater Chicago metropolitan area is noted for its array of well-developed small-to mid- sized towns with vibrant downtowns and lively cultural and lifestyle offerings - all within in close communing distance to the city of Chicago. The firm caters to clients across a wide range of price points and housing needs, serving many first-time buyers, as well as families looking for more space.

Details:

  • Results Realty ERA Powered is in the top 4% with $61.5 million in sales volume of all Chicagoland brokerages according to 2019 MRED MLS.
  • The team of 42 agents serve a 50-mile radius extending west from Chicago to Aurora, encompassing the areas between Yorkville and North Barrington.
  • Results Realty ERA Powered will leverage ERA's powerful agent productivity tools as well as proprietary systems and platforms. This includes lead generation services like TextERA, which transforms static yard signs into interactive property marketing, and the ERA Sellers Security PlanSM which provides a competitive advantage over iBuyers as ERA Real Estate will purchase qualified listings if they do not sell over a contracted period of time.
  • Results Realty ERA Powered will also tap into the ERADistinctive PropertiesSM program to enhance and expand its luxury segment.
  • Cox's expansion plans include opening additional offices in their service area as well as opening a satellite office in Florida to support second-home buyers.

Quotes:

'Judy has invested 20 years in building her strong local brand which is predicated on exemplary service and deep knowledge of the communities she serves. She recognized a unique opportunity with the ERA Powered model to realize her growth goals as we will enhance the invaluable brand cache she has established over two decades. From increasing agent productivity and recruiting new members to the team, to opening more offices and developing new lines of business, Judy is approaching growth from multiple perspectives. Her measured and astute will undoubtedly serve to increase ERA's presence in the third largest metro region in the country and we are excited for what's to come from our new affiliate in Chicagoland.'

-Sherry Chris, President and CEO of ERA Real Estate

'ERA's many formalized programs and platforms combined with sophisticated technology and tools will provide an incredible steppingstone for our agents to enhance their performance, compete at a higher level and earn more market share. While I have enjoyed supporting my agents in their professional development, I knew we needed a new level of support to bring our company to the next level. We've built a close-knit family over the last seven years and being able to retain our identity as a firm is a critical element for growing together as an ERA Powered® company.'

-Judy Cox, Broker/Owner, Results Realty ERA Powered

About ERA Real EstateAt ERA Real Estate, we don't adapt to change, we create it. We believe that our core business values of collaboration, innovation, diversity and growth are needed now more than ever. As a global leader in the residential real estate industry for more than 40 years, ERA was the first real estate franchise to expand internationally, the first to post listings online, and is the only national company that offers the Sellers Security® Plan program.

The ERA Real Estate network includes more than 35,000 affiliated brokers and independent sales associates and approximately 2,200 offices throughout the United Statesand 31 other countries and territories. ERA Franchise Systems LLC (www.ERA.com) which operates the ERA Real Estate system, is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global provider of real estate services. ERA Real Estate information is available at www.ExploreERA.com.

Media Contact:
Marie VanAssendelft
201-724-6372
marie.vanassendelft@realogy.com

Disclaimer

Realogy Holdings Corp. published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 14:39:03 UTC
