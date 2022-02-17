Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate  - 02/17 10:58:43 pm
18.3800 USD   +1.55%
18.3800 USD   +1.55%
05:12pREALOGY : Fourth Quarter 2021 Fact Sheet
PU
05:12pPRESENTATION : Fourth Quarter 2021 Webcast Presentation (Slides)
PU
05:08pREALOGY HOLDINGS : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Realogy : Fourth Quarter 2021 Fact Sheet

02/17/2022 | 05:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REALOGY DELIVERED RECORD 2021 RESULTS

Realogy is launching the next chapter of our transformation, propelling growth and innovation as we

continue moving the real estate industry to what's next.

FULL-YEAR 2021 KEY FINANCIAL METRICS

REVENUE GENERATED

OPERATING EBITDA

FREE CASH FLOW

$553M

~$8B

$902M

SECOND CONSECUTIVE

+ $2B YOY

+ $176M YOY

YEAR ABOVE $550M

FULL-YEAR 2021 KEY OPERATIONAL METRICS

NET DEBT

EXISTING U.S. HOMESALE

TRANSACTION

TRANSACTION VOLUME

VOLUME GROWTH

LEVERAGE RATIO1

MARKET SHARE1

+29% Y/Y

2.4X

16.4%

+32% BROKERAGE

NET DEBT/EBITDA

IMPROVED 100+ BPS VS. 2020

+27% FRANCHISE

2021 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Achieved strongest Revenue and Operating EBITDA results in Company history
  • Drove industry-leading market share growth
  • Executed strong cost management
  • Significantly strengthened balance sheet with continued net debt reduction
  • Advanced exciting new strategic partnerships designed to unlock future growth
  • Championed ESG progress outlined in 2021 CSR Report

2022 OUTLOOK

  • Realogy is shifting focus towards investing in growth, delivering value to shareholders, and reinforcing industry leadership
  • Refer to 2021 Press Release for full year 2022 financial guidance and share repurchase program

READ THE FULL 2021 PRESS RELEASE HERE

Certain financial measures used in this Fact Sheet are supplemental measures of Realogy's performance that are not Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") measures. Refer to the reconciliation tables included in press release dated February 17, 2022, announcing fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results for the definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures, a reconciliation of these measures to their most comparable GAAP measures, and our explanation of why we believe these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors. See Forward-Looking Statement in Realogy earnings press release dated February 17, 2022 (available here) for factors that may have a material impact on future results.

1 At December 31, 2021 on a last twelve month basis; See Table 8b of press release for calculation of Net Debt Leverage Ratio.

Disclaimer

Realogy Holdings Corp. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 22:08:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
