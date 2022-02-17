Realogy : Fourth Quarter 2021 Fact Sheet

REALOGY DELIVERED RECORD 2021 RESULTS

Realogy is launching the next chapter of our transformation, propelling growth and innovation as we

continue moving the real estate industry to what's next.

FULL-YEAR 2021 KEY FINANCIAL METRICS

REVENUE GENERATED OPERATING EBITDA FREE CASH FLOW $553M ~$8B $902M SECOND CONSECUTIVE + $2B YOY + $176M YOY YEAR ABOVE $550M FULL-YEAR 2021 KEY OPERATIONAL METRICS NET DEBT EXISTING U.S. HOMESALE TRANSACTION TRANSACTION VOLUME VOLUME GROWTH LEVERAGE RATIO1 MARKET SHARE1 +29% Y/Y 2.4X 16.4% +32% BROKERAGE NET DEBT/EBITDA IMPROVED 100+ BPS VS. 2020 +27% FRANCHISE 2021 HIGHLIGHTS

Achieved strongest Revenue and Operating EBITDA results in Company history

Drove industry-leading market share growth

Significantly strengthened balance sheet with continued net debt reduction

Advanced exciting new strategic partnerships designed to unlock future growth

Championed ESG progress outlined in 2021 CSR Report

2022 OUTLOOK

Realogy is shifting focus towards investing in growth, delivering value to shareholders, and reinforcing industry leadership

Refer to 2021 Press Release for full year 2022 financial guidance and share repurchase program

READ THE FULL 2021 PRESS RELEASE HERE

Certain financial measures used in this Fact Sheet are supplemental measures of Realogy's performance that are not Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") measures. Refer to the reconciliation tables included in press release dated February 17, 2022, announcing fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results for the definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures, a reconciliation of these measures to their most comparable GAAP measures, and our explanation of why we believe these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors. See Forward-Looking Statement in Realogy earnings press release dated February 17, 2022 (available here) for factors that may have a material impact on future results.