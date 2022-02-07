Realogy : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K





Item 1.02 Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement.

Consistent with its prior disclosures, on February 4, 2022, Realogy Group LLC ("Realogy Group"), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. ("Realogy Holdings"), utilized the net proceeds from the offering of the 5.250% Senior Notes due 2030 consummated in January 2022, together with cash on hand, to redeem the:

• $550 million aggregate principal amount of outstanding 9.375% Senior Notes due 2027 (the "9.375% Senior Notes") in accordance with the terms and provisions of the indenture governing the 9.375% Senior Notes, dated as of March 29, 2019 (as supplemented, the "9.375% Senior Notes Indenture") among Realogy Group, Realogy Holdings, Realogy Co-Issuer Corp., as co-issuer ("Realogy Co-Issuer"), the subsidiary guarantors party thereto, and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as trustee (the "Trustee"), at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of each such 9.375% Senior Note, plus the Applicable Premium (as defined in the 9.375% Senior Notes Indenture), together with accrued and unpaid interest, for total consideration of approximately $613 million; and

• $550 million aggregate principal amount of outstanding 7.625% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2025 (the "7.625% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes") in accordance with the terms and provisions of the indenture governing the 7.625% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes, dated as of June 16, 2020 (as supplemented, the "7.625% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes Indenture") among Realogy Group, Realogy Holdings, Realogy Co-Issuer, Realogy Intermediate Holdings LLC ("Realogy Intermediate"), the subsidiary guarantors party thereto, and the Trustee, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of each such 7.625% Senior Secured Second Lien Note, plus the Applicable Premium (as defined in the 7.625% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes Indenture), together with accrued and unpaid interest, for total consideration of approximately $589 million.

Immediately following such redemptions, Realogy Group cancelled the 9.375% Senior Notes and 7.625% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes and discharged the 9.375% Senior Notes Indenture and the 7.625% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes Indenture in accordance with their terms. Likewise, the Collateral Agreement, dated as of June 16, 2020, among Realogy Intermediate, as Guarantor, Realogy Group, each other grantor party thereto and the Trustee, terminated in accordance with its terms.













