Realogy : Appoints Deeply Experienced And Dynamic Finance Leader Felicia Williams To Board Of Directors

MADISON, N.J., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, today announced the appointment of Felicia Williams to its Board of Directors. Williams, a longtime Macy's, Inc. senior finance executive, will join Realogy's Audit Committee and has been designated an "Audit Committee Financial Expert" by the Board. With this appointment, the Realogy Board now consists of 11 directors, 10 of whom are classified as independent directors for purposes of the listing standards of the New York Stock Exchange.

QUOTES:

"We are excited to welcome Felicia Williams to the Realogy Board of Directors and the Audit Committee. Felicia is a proven leader with a wealth of finance and risk management skills and experiences that will undoubtedly complement Realogy's highly distinguished Board. We look forward to working with her immediately."

– Michael J. Williams , Chairman of the Board, Realogy Holdings Corp.

"I am thrilled to join Realogy's highly respected Board of Directors. As the company continues its transformation journey, I look forward to partnering with my fellow Board members and Realogy's management team to help guide and further position the company for future success."

– Felicia Williams , Board Member , Realogy Holdings Corp.

"At Realogy, we pride ourselves on operating with the highest standards of trust and integrity, and Felicia's breadth of financial expertise, including her deep understanding of accounting principles, financial reporting, and enterprise risk, reinforces our commitment to leading with excellence in all aspects of our business. I am incredibly excited to work with her."

– Ryan Schneider , Realogy CEO and President

WILLIAMS EXPERIENCE:

Felicia Williams has served in senior finance leadership roles at Macy's, Inc. for the past 17 years, including as an executive officer of the company in the roles of interim chief financial officer and enterprise risk officer in 2020 and senior vice president, controller and enterprise risk officer from 2016 to 2020.

Williams is currently the Macy's, Inc. Fellow for CEO Action for Racial Equity, the first business-led coalition of its kind with a mission to advance racial equity through public policy.

Prior to her executive officer roles at Macy's, Inc., Williams served across key corporate finance functions, such as treasury, investor relations, risk management, financial services, financial planning and analysis, and internal audit.

From 1994 to 2002, Williams served in a variety of treasury and finance positions at The Coca-Cola Company and as Chief Audit Executive for The Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company from 2002 to 2004.

Williams currently serves on the Board of Directors for Meridian Bioscience, a publicly traded company, where she has chaired the Audit Committee since September 2018 .

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services, encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture. Realogy's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Realogy fuels the productivity of independent sales agents, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 190,700 independent sales agents in the United States and nearly 130,000 independent sales agents in 115 other countries and territories. Recognized for ten consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work three years in a row and one of Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

