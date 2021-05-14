Realogy : BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS® REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCES AFFILIATION IN WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y.

BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS® REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCES AFFILIATION IN WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y.

MADISON, N.J. (May 14, 2021) -Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC announced today that Westchester Choice Realty, Inc., based in Scarsdale, N.Y., has affiliated with the BHGRE® brand to become Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Choice Realty. The firm, which has locations in Scarsdale and Hartsdale, serves clients throughout lower Westchester County.

Led by owners Barry Kramer and John Crittenden, the company was founded in 2008 and is now one of the top independent brokerages in the market, according to the Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS®.

The firm is widely known for its expertise in the Westchester co-op market. Kramer and Crittenden see an opportunity to leverage their affiliation with a widely recognized and respected brand to further tap into the county's significant single-family home segment, catering to the local move-up buyer. In addition to expanding their client base, they will fuel growth by deploying the BHGRE® learning platform to support increased productivity of their current agents and recruit new agents to the team.

With close proximity to New York City, Westchester County is an affluent bedroom community. It is also home to several Fortune 500 companies, including MasterCard, PepsiCo and IBM, as well as many biotechnology firms.

Details:

Kramer and Crittenden report that co-ops represent about 20% of the market and are attractive to first-time buyers as well as empty nesters. They intend to capitalize on the opportunity they see in the mid-range move-up market, particularly in Eastchester and Hartsdale.

According to Kramer, Westchester County residents take pride in home and family, a sentiment that closely aligns with the Better Homes and Gardens ® lifestyle brand values and will resonate deeply with prospective clients.

lifestyle brand values and will resonate deeply with prospective clients. Kramer currently serves as the president of the Garth Road Cooperative Council, Eastchester's largest neighborhood association, and is a past president of the Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS ® . In addition, both Kramer and Crittenden are active supporters of the Hudson Valley LGBTQ Community and LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance members.

. In addition, both Kramer and Crittenden are active supporters of the Hudson Valley LGBTQ Community and LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance members. According to Realtor.com, the median sales price of homes in Westchester County is $664,500, with many homes in Scarsdale, Rye and Larchmont selling in the $1-3 million range.

Quotes:

'Barry and John bring a wealth of knowledge to their clients and community and prioritize service above all else. Barry's impressive sales and production accomplishments combined with John's deep expertise in operations management make them a formidable leadership team. As they envisioned the next step for their company, they knew access to robust systems to support client acquisition and agent growth were imperative. We are thrilled they chose to partner with Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate to enhance their value to both their affiliated agents and customers and fuel future growth.'

- Sherry Chris, President & CEO, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate

'Having been in this industry for several decades, it is evident that the real estate business is ever-changing, especially when it comes to technology. The rapid pace at which new tools and platforms are introduced makes it challenging for an independent brokerage to keep up. John and I knew that Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate's impressive technology suite, industry-leading learning programs and sophisticated marketing platforms were exactly what we needed to succeed in our market. As brokers, we are excited to be able to share these powerful assets with our agents to help them grow their business and increase market share.'

- Barry Kramer, Broker and Co-Owner of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Choice Realty

'When we were looking to partner with a real estate brand, we were immediately drawn to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate's incredibly well-respected reputation and significant brand awareness. We knew it would help us stand out in our market and take our company to the next level. Being aligned with a leading lifestyle brand will help us deepen our connections with clients during and after the transaction.'

- John Crittenden, Broker and Co-Owner of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Choice Realty

